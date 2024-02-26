  1. Realting.com
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.

Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$2,259
$2,259/m²
9
ID: 26102
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Vlore

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.

💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora
🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion.
📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro.

⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. This area is known for its proximity to the sea and beautiful beaches.

🌅 Its positioning close to the promenade offers immediate access to beaches, restaurants, cafes and any other service you may require during your stay.

🚪 Interior layout:
🛋 Living room + 🍝 Kitchen
🛏 1 Bedroom
🚿 1 Bathroom
🌤 1 Balcony

Other details:
🚪 9th floor residential
🧭 Orientation: East
🔨 Investment opportunity
🧱 New building with high standards, built in 2025.

🌞 The apartment is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

——————————————————————————
ℹ️For more information or a visit to the property, contact us
☎️
🌐 www.desrealestate.al
——————————————————————

Location on the map

Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Apartment in a new building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
