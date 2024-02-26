Apartment in a new building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.

🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora
🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion.
📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro.
⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. This area is known for its proximity to the sea and beautiful beaches.
🌅 Its positioning close to the promenade offers immediate access to beaches, restaurants, cafes and any other service you may require during your stay.
🚪 Interior layout:
🛋 Living room + 🍝 Kitchen
🛏 1 Bedroom
🚿 1 Bathroom
🌤 1 Balcony
Other details:
🚪 9th floor residential
🧭 Orientation: East
🔨 Investment opportunity
🧱 New building with high standards, built in 2025.
🌞 The apartment is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.
www.desrealestate.al
