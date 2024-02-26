Apartment in a new building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.

🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.

💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2

📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross

📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora

🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion.

📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro.

⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. This area is known for its proximity to the sea and beautiful beaches.

🌅 Its positioning close to the promenade offers immediate access to beaches, restaurants, cafes and any other service you may require during your stay.

🚪 Interior layout:

🛋 Living room + 🍝 Kitchen

🛏 1 Bedroom

🚿 1 Bathroom

🌤 1 Balcony

Other details:

🚪 9th floor residential

🧭 Orientation: East

🔨 Investment opportunity

🧱 New building with high standards, built in 2025.

🌞 The apartment is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

——————————————————————————

ℹ️For more information or a visit to the property, contact us

☎️

🌐 www.desrealestate.al

——————————————————————