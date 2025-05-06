Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Commercial
  4. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Albania

сommercial property
85
restaurants
6
hotels
9
offices
4
Show more
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 70 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Investment 70 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 FOR SALE OR RENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT NEAR ÇOLE MARKET, VLORA 🏷 Sale price: 75,000 Euro…
$84,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go