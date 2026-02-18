  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Southern Albania, Albania

Orikum
4
Vlora
6
Himare
3
Vlorë County
13
Apartment building Santorini Residence 2, Dhërmi, Dhërmi
Dhermi, Albania
from
$279,003
The year of construction 2026
Modern apartment under construction, located on the first floor of a prestigious residence, ideal for living or seasonal rental investment. 🔹 Total area: 97 m² 🔹 Floor: 1 🔹 Status: Under construction 🔹 Favorable position within the residence 🔹 Close to the sea and tourist areas 🔹 Price…
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Show contacts
Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Orikum, Albania
Price on request
Pran diellit
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Show contacts
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Number of floors 10
🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA 💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted) 📐 Area: 260 m2 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and ca…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
OneOne
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albania
from
$393,907
The year of construction 2028
Area 128 m²
1 real estate property 1
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
671,864
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 91–237 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vlora Marina is an iconic waterfront development redefining luxury real estate on the Albanian Riviera. Positioned along Vlora’s most prestigious seafront, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination—where refined living, leisu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
91.0 – 165.0
396,770 – 947,511
Apartment 3 rooms
237.0
1,17M
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Or…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA. 🌅 With frontal sea view. 🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora. 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 This…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA. 🌅 With sea view. 🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora. 🏗 Currently under construction. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 T…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
