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New buildings in Albania

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Apartment building Mali i Robit
Apartment building Mali i Robit
Apartment building Mali i Robit
Apartment building Mali i Robit
Apartment building Mali i Robit
Apartment building Mali i Robit
Apartment building Mali i Robit
Golem, Albania
from
$115,279
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
1+1 Apartment for Sale in Golem , First Floor Modern 1+1 apartment for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Golem, located on the first floor of a well-managed residence. Ideal for living or investment near the seaside. 📐 Apartment Details: Net area: 50.29 m² Common ar…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Apartment building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE
Apartment building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE
Apartment building MANHATTAN RESIDENCE
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$217,748
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Modern Apartments for Sale at Manhatan Residence – Tirana Discover a new standard of urban living at Manhatan Residence, a modern residential project located in one of the most strategic and rapidly developing areas of Tirana, near the Don Bosko and Zogu i Zi intersection. 🏙️ Apartment…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Residence GIOIA
Residence GIOIA
Residence GIOIA
Residence GIOIA
Residence GIOIA
Residence GIOIA
Golem, Albania
from
$76,126
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Gioia Residence is a residential project under construction in the Mali i Robit area, just 300 meters from the sea, offering an ideal combination of tranquility and proximity to the coastline. The building consists of 5 floors above ground and 1 underground level, designed to provide func…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Santorini Residence 2, Dhërmi, Dhërmi
Apartment building Santorini Residence 2, Dhërmi, Dhërmi
Apartment building Santorini Residence 2, Dhërmi, Dhërmi
Apartment building Santorini Residence 2, Dhërmi, Dhërmi
Apartment building Santorini Residence 2, Dhërmi, Dhërmi
Dhermi, Albania
from
$279,003
The year of construction 2026
Modern apartment under construction, located on the first floor of a prestigious residence, ideal for living or seasonal rental investment. 🔹 Total area: 97 m² 🔹 Floor: 1 🔹 Status: Under construction 🔹 Favorable position within the residence 🔹 Close to the sea and tourist areas 🔹 Price…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Palase, Albania
from
$1,19M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
LUXURY VILLA UNDER CONSTRUCTION – SECOND ROW FROM THE SEA – €1,200,000 A premium villa currently under construction in Green Coast 2, located in Palasë, Vlorë. Positioned on the second row from the sea, this property offers an exclusive investment opportunity in one of Albania’s most presti…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Residential complex MIDDAL RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$59,349
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
Middal Residence is a five-floor Mediterranean building located 300 m from the sea at Mali i Robit, featuring loft homes, travertine façades, and a courtyard with a pool. Middal Residence is the sister building to Grand Marina, built by the same developer and from the same product family.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.5
50,144
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
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Century 21 Oksford
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English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Show all Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$99,489
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 59–74 m²
10 real estate properties 10
🌴 Palm Paradise Residence — Qerret, Kavajë Palm Paradise Residence is a modern coastal residential complex located in the peaceful seaside area of Qerret, one of the most sought-after destinations on Albania’s Adriatic coast. Designed to combine contemporary architecture, comfort, and nat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 68.0
96,653 – 111,945
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
132,118
Duplex
59.0
97,086
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Residential complex Liam Residence
Residential complex Liam Residence
Residential complex Liam Residence
Residential complex Liam Residence
Residential complex Liam Residence
Show all Residential complex Liam Residence
Residential complex Liam Residence
Golem, Albania
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Residential project LIAM Residence – Golem We present you a unique opportunity to enter a new residential project in a quiet but rapidly developing part of the Albanian coast — Golem, just a few hundred meters from the sea. The Liam Residence project is characterized by modern architect…
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I am Albania
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I am Albania
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Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$292,787
Number of floors 38
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
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Lux-Albania Home
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English, Русский, Italiano
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Show all Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
from
$203,645
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 44–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0 – 128.0
179,169 – 457,185
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
311,599
Duplex
91.0
369,764
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Palase, Albania
from
$272,351
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
A 1+1 apartment with an area of ​​77 m² is offered for sale, located on the ground floor of the Sun Palace complex, Vlorë. Location: Sun Palace, Vlorë Status: Under construction, not yet completed Price: €3000 / m² The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom Living room with integrated kitchen 1 ba…
Agency
Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Apartment building Bonita Luxury Residence
Apartment building Bonita Luxury Residence
Apartment building Bonita Luxury Residence
Apartment building Bonita Luxury Residence
Apartment building Bonita Luxury Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$111,920
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartment for sale under construction in Bonita Luxury Residence, a modern project that combines quality, comfort, and a contemporary lifestyle. The apartment has a total area of 66.8 m² and is functionally organized in a 1+1 layout, including a living area with kitchen, one bedroom, one …
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Villa Green Coast 2
Gjilek, Albania
from
$1,42M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
LUXURY VILLA UNDER CONSTRUCTION – SECOND ROW FROM THE SEA – €1,200,000 A premium villa currently under construction in Green Coast 2, located in Palasë, Vlorë. Positioned on the second row from the sea, this property offers an exclusive investment opportunity in one of Albania’s most presti…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Show all Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Orikum, Albania
from
$96,701
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 61–131 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Beachfront Apartment With One Bedroom For Sale In Radhime Vlore, Albania - Ideal As Holiday Apartment With Swimming Pool And High Roi. Perfectly located, next to the beach in a brand new residence Twin Resort. Designed in every detail to offer you high quality, innovation, elegance and a com…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0 – 94.0
212,233 – 325,794
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
422,666
Agency
Albania Property Group
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Albania Property Group
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English, Italiano
Residential complex NAREA
Residential complex NAREA
Residential complex NAREA
Residential complex NAREA
Residential complex NAREA
Residential complex NAREA
Residential complex NAREA
Golem, Albania
from
$111,881
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 16
Luxury residential project with a hotel in Qerret! Narea: Discover the Jewel of the Adriatic Riviera – Your New Home with Panoramic Views of the Albanian Coast!** Imagine a life where luxury meets breathtaking, modern architecture. Welcome to Narea, a revolutionary project that defines a…
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I am Albania
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I am Albania
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Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Show all Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$208,942
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 70–294 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Turquoise Marina is an exceptional waterfront residential and marina development, redefining luxury coastal living along the Adriatic Sea in Hamallaj, Durrës. Strategically positioned on one of Albania’s most pristine and fast-emerging coastlines, this landmark project offers a rare opportun…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
204,270
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0
265,436
Villa
121.0 – 294.0
339,296 – 923,256
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Hotel HOTEL FOR SALE – ELITE POTENTIAL BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Hotel HOTEL FOR SALE – ELITE POTENTIAL BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Hotel HOTEL FOR SALE – ELITE POTENTIAL BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Cuke, Albania
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
Saranda Center | 4 minutes from the sea In the heart of Saranda, in one of the most sought-after areas with immediate access to all services, a hotel structure with very high investment potential is offered for sale, ideal to be transformed into a modern & exclusive Boutique Hotel. - Main …
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Show all Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 91–237 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vlora Marina is an iconic waterfront development redefining luxury real estate on the Albanian Riviera. Positioned along Vlora’s most prestigious seafront, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination—where refined living, leisu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
91.0 – 165.0
386,613 – 923,256
Apartment 3 rooms
237.0
1,14M
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural…
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Residential complex PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$99,489
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 68–85 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🌴 Palm Paradise Residence — Qerret, Kavajë Palm Paradise Residence is a modern coastal residential complex located in the peaceful seaside area of Qerret, one of the most sought-after destinations on Albania’s Adriatic coast. Designed to combine contemporary architecture, comfort, and nat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0 – 72.0
106,751 – 111,945
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
132,141
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albania
from
$393,907
The year of construction 2028
Area 128 m²
1 real estate property 1
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
654,664
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building GOLEM
Apartment building GOLEM
Apartment building GOLEM
Apartment building GOLEM
Apartment building GOLEM
Show all Apartment building GOLEM
Apartment building GOLEM
Golem, Albania
from
$80,270
The year of construction 2026
New residence in Golem, only 150 meters from the sea. A modern building is being developed in one of the most sought-after coastal areas, designed to offer comfort and functional spaces for living or investment. The project will offer 1+1, 2+1 and duplex apartments, organized in a practic…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Show all Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Residential complex VM Hills Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$73,072
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
Apartment reservation for only €500 in a new project exclusively with us! We present you an exceptional residential project VM Hills Residence in Golem – Albania, situated on a hill with open sea views, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. The location offers an ideal combination of a peac…
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I am Albania
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I am Albania
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Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Show all Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Business center FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$27,880
Number of floors 20
760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT", The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers. The premises ar…
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Show all Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Orikum, Albania
Price on request
Pran diellit
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
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Lux-Albania Home
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English, Русский, Italiano
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex "Glow Tower"
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Price on request
Number of floors 25
Residential, service and hotel complex "Glow Tower", consisting of 25 floors above and 6 underground floors
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
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Lux-Albania Home
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Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Show all Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Price on request
Number of floors 50
KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
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Lux-Albania Home
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Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Show all Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Villa Luxury Villas with sea view
Golem, Albania
from
$471,128
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a pool and sea view in the lucrative part of Durres, Golem. In the attractive seaside location of Golem with excellent access to both Tirana and Durrës, we offer for sale four modern three-storey villas with one underground floor. The project is located in a sought-after …
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I am Albania
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I am Albania
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Residence GOLEM
Residence GOLEM
Residence GOLEM
Residence GOLEM
Residence GOLEM
Residence GOLEM
Golem, Albania
from
$115,714
The year of construction 2026
1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës. The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroo…
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Al Imobiliare
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Al Imobiliare
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Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Show all Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
from
$118,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 11
Gate of Shkodra is a contemporary residential development strategically located at the entrance of Shkodra, one of Albania’s most important cultural and economic centers. Designed to meet international living standards, the project offers an attractive combination of modern housing, accessib…
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$521,027
🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA 🏷 Price: 465,000 Euro/Total 🏗 Currently under construction. ✔ Located in one of the most frequented areas in the center of Vlora, with a favorable position for business, high traffic and maximum exposure. 📐 The environment is …
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DES Real Estate
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Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA. 🌅 With frontal sea view. 🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora. 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 This…
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Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Number of floors 10
🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA 💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted) 📐 Area: 260 m2 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and ca…
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Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
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Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
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Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
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Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Or…
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Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA. 🌅 With sea view. 🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora. 🏗 Currently under construction. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 T…
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On the map

Albania is located on the shores of the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. The country is separated from its other Balkan neighbors by a powerful system of mountain ranges. The diversity of landscapes and mild Mediterranean climate attract foreign investors to the Albanian new building market, including an affordable standard of living compared to neighbors.

Features of new buildings in Albania

The main feature of residential complex in Albania is the cost: prices here are on average 30-40% lower than in neighboring Montenegro. This is due to the fact that earthquakes are not uncommon in the country, for example, the last one occurred in 2019. New buildings are built taking this factor into account, and therefore are safe.

Local developers pay special attention to the energy efficiency of the building, that is, how, due to design features, it is possible to save energy consumption in an apartment. This desire is due to the high cost of electricity in the country, which is why even a microwave oven is rarely used in Albanian homes.

According to modern construction standards, almost every residential complex in Albania includes parking, swimming pools, recreation areas and commercial premises. If the entire range of necessary infrastructure is not available, it is built before the start of construction or in parallel with it.

Prices for new buildings in Albania

Prices for real estate in Albania from the developer is highest in the capital of the country - Tirana. There, the average cost per square meter varies from €900 to €1500 per sq.m. But you can find more expensive properties, especially from the premium segment: for example, in the prestigious resort of Saranda, prices can reach €1800-€2200 per square meter, although they usually range from €1000 to €1800. In coastal cities, prices for new housing in Albania vary from €700 to €1300 per sq.m. 

Nuances of buying real estate in a new building in Albania

The first thing you need to clarify when buying a new building is whether the connection of utilities (electricity, water, gas, Internet) is included in the total cost. The fact is that they are not always connected by default, and you will need to pay an additional €100 to €500 for connecting electricity, €100-€300 for water and €20 to €100 for Internet/TV.

You also need to find out if the house has an operating permit (Hipoteka), since there are cases when the house is already built and occupied, but there is no permit. This means that the apartment is not formally included in the state register of real estate and the buyer will not be able to obtain a cadastral number for his apartment.

Popular cities in Albania for purchasing real estate from a developer

The most popular city in Albania is Tirana. It mainly builds business-class properties, which, given the moderate cost of new housing in Albania, are suitable for long-term investment. Among other popular cities, we can highlight:

  • Durres. A coastal resort town, popular with tourists and interesting for investment with subsequent rental.
  • Vlora. A city with a developed port and picturesque bays. New buildings in this port city are built in a modern design and with panoramic windows overlooking the adjacent sea.
  • Saranda. A prestigious resort near the Greek island of Corfu. Like Durres, it is interesting for investment in rental housing.
  • Shkoder. A historical city in the north of the country with high demand for real estate due to its cultural and tourist significance.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Albania

"The Market Grows 20–30% Annually." Expert on Albania's Real Estate Potential, Prices, Taxes, and Returns in Different Cities
"The Market Grows 20–30% Annually." Expert on Albania's Real Estate Potential, Prices, Taxes, and Returns in Different Cities
How to Buy Property in Albania: A Step-by-Step Guide
How to Buy Property in Albania: A Step-by-Step Guide
What is Life in Albania Good for? Prices, Climate, Business and People—Personal Experience
What is Life in Albania Good for? Prices, Climate, Business and People—Personal Experience

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Albania

What documents are required to purchase an apartment in a new building in Albania?

To purchase an apartment in Albania from a developer, foreigners need to have a foreign passport and a copy of it. A certificate confirming the origin of the funds is also required.

Is it possible for foreigners to purchase real estate in Albania from a developer?

Yes, foreign citizens can purchase new housing of any type: apartments, flats, houses. The number of properties for purchase is not limited.

Is a residence permit issued for the purchase of property in new buildings in Albania?

Such a transaction serves as the basis for obtaining a residence permit. The exact amount of investment is not established by Albanian law. The main thing is that the purchased living space is enough for each person who will live in the apartment or house.

In which Albanian cities are new properties purchased most often?

New buildings in Tirana are in great demand. The capital of the country attracts buyers with its developed infrastructure and good employment opportunities.
The best areas for buying a new building in Albania are also resort areas - Saranda, Vlora, Durres. Apartments and houses near the coast are actively being purchased here.
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