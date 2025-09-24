  1. Realting.com
Residence Tiktaalik

Golem, Albania
from
$77,230
from
$1,508/m²
;
5
ID: 32979
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

About the complex

Business-class residential complex just 150 meters from the sea

Tiktaalik Residence is a modern coastal development in the premium area of Qerret. Designed by an Italian architect and built by the trusted company ERGI, it brings a new standard of comfort, design, and security by the sea.

📍 Location

  • Qerret — Durrës, Albania

  • Only 150 meters from the beach

  • Surrounded by hotels, cafes, residential developments and coastal infrastructure

🏗 About the complex

  • 13 floors

  • 1 residential building (no commercial floors)

  • Private territory with security

  • 2 levels of underground parking

  • Organic architectural design inspired by marine nature

🛋 Layouts

  • Studios from 50 m²

  • 1+1 from 68 m²

  • 2+1 from 75 m²

Construction stage: foundation
Delivery: end of 2028

🔧 Finishing

  • Tiles on the floor and balcony

  • Fully equipped bathroom

  • Toilet, sink, bidet, boiler

  • Interior doors

  • Armored entrance door

  • Double-glazed windows

  • Hidden A/C installation

  • Electrical and plumbing completed

💶 Prices & payment plan

  • From 1300 €/m²

  • Sea-view units from 1500 €/m²

  • Installment plan — up to 3 years

  • First payment: 30%

Perfect for

✔ second home by the sea
✔ vacation living
✔ international buyers
✔ investment & rental income
✔ quiet life in a gated residence

⭐ Why Tiktaalik stands out

  • 150m from the sea

  • Italian architecture and premium execution

  • Underground parking & secured territory

  • Excellent quality of construction

Online & offline viewings available.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.8
Price per m², USD 1,740
Apartment price, USD 86,675

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Food & Drink
Leisure

24.09.2025
