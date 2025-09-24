Residence Tiktaalik

Business-class residential complex just 150 meters from the sea
Tiktaalik Residence is a modern coastal development in the premium area of Qerret. Designed by an Italian architect and built by the trusted company ERGI, it brings a new standard of comfort, design, and security by the sea.
📍 Location
Qerret — Durrës, Albania
Only 150 meters from the beach
Surrounded by hotels, cafes, residential developments and coastal infrastructure
🏗 About the complex
13 floors
1 residential building (no commercial floors)
Private territory with security
2 levels of underground parking
Organic architectural design inspired by marine nature
🛋 Layouts
Studios from 50 m²
1+1 from 68 m²
2+1 from 75 m²
Construction stage: foundation
Delivery: end of 2028
🔧 Finishing
Tiles on the floor and balcony
Fully equipped bathroom
Toilet, sink, bidet, boiler
Interior doors
Armored entrance door
Double-glazed windows
Hidden A/C installation
Electrical and plumbing completed
💶 Prices & payment plan
From 1300 €/m²
Sea-view units from 1500 €/m²
Installment plan — up to 3 years
First payment: 30%
Perfect for
✔ second home by the sea
✔ vacation living
✔ international buyers
✔ investment & rental income
✔ quiet life in a gated residence
⭐ Why Tiktaalik stands out
150m from the sea
Italian architecture and premium execution
Underground parking & secured territory
Excellent quality of construction
Online & offline viewings available.