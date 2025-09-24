Residence Vizion 2

Vizion 2 Residence — Modern Apartments Near the Sea in Golem, Durres
Vizion 2 is the second phase of a large residential complex by a reliable developer, located in Golem, Mali i Robit (Durres, Albania), just 300 meters from the sea.
The project is ideal for those looking for a profitable investment, a second home by the sea, or an apartment for short- or long-term rental in one of the most in-demand coastal areas of Albania.
Project Overview
Phase: Vizion 2 (part of a 3-phase residential complex)
Buildings: 3 buildings, 6 floors each
Construction start: Winter 2026
Completion: Winter 2028
Format: Year-round residential complex with strong seasonal rental demand
Legal Security
Contract type: kontratë porosie / kontratë supermarje
Apartment layout is registered in the cadastre already at excavation stage, providing strong buyer protection
All construction permits obtained, taxes fully paid
Notarial transaction with a standard local notary cooperating with the developer
Apartments & Layouts
Available units:
1+1
2+1
Duplex apartments (on Albanian ground floor)
Key features:
Minimum total area from 41 m²
Duplexes approx. 50 m² with terraces
Ground-floor apartments with verandas
Corner and panoramic layouts
No sea-view apartments (compensated by competitive pricing and liquidity)
Finishing & Equipment
Apartments are delivered ready for furnishing, with no additional construction costs:
Armored entrance doors and interior doors
Double-glazed windows
Fully equipped bathroom (washbasin, WC, boiler, open shower)
Tiled floors in living areas and balconies
Bathroom fully tiled (floors and walls)
Air-conditioning installations prepared
Residential Infrastructure
Underground parking (sold separately, approx. 15,000 €)
Green areas
Shared swimming pool for the entire complex (expected around 2029)
Possible commercial units
1 elevator per building section
Prices & Payment Terms (Phase 2)
1100 €/m² — with 20% down payment
1050 €/m² — with 50% down payment
Installments up to 2 years, payments every 6 months
Final payment upon commissioning
Discounts available for 100% payment
Investment Potential
High season rental: 50–60 € / night
Low season rental: 20–30 € / night
Long-term rental possible
Property management available (developer’s company or external; models 70/30 or 60/40)
Who Is Vizion 2 For
Investors seeking capital growth and rental income
Buyers looking for a second home by the sea
Those combining personal use with rental income
📩 Contact us for floor plans, availability and reservation options.
Online and on-site viewings available. Reservation possible via bank transfer (SEPA).