Residence Vizion 2

Golem, Albania
$52,441
$1,282/m²
6
Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Vizion 2 Residence — Modern Apartments Near the Sea in Golem, Durres

Vizion 2 is the second phase of a large residential complex by a reliable developer, located in Golem, Mali i Robit (Durres, Albania), just 300 meters from the sea.
The project is ideal for those looking for a profitable investment, a second home by the sea, or an apartment for short- or long-term rental in one of the most in-demand coastal areas of Albania.

Project Overview

  • Phase: Vizion 2 (part of a 3-phase residential complex)

  • Buildings: 3 buildings, 6 floors each

  • Construction start: Winter 2026

  • Completion: Winter 2028

  • Format: Year-round residential complex with strong seasonal rental demand

Legal Security

  • Contract type: kontratë porosie / kontratë supermarje

  • Apartment layout is registered in the cadastre already at excavation stage, providing strong buyer protection

  • All construction permits obtained, taxes fully paid

  • Notarial transaction with a standard local notary cooperating with the developer

Apartments & Layouts

Available units:

  • 1+1

  • 2+1

  • Duplex apartments (on Albanian ground floor)

Key features:

  • Minimum total area from 41 m²

  • Duplexes approx. 50 m² with terraces

  • Ground-floor apartments with verandas

  • Corner and panoramic layouts

  • No sea-view apartments (compensated by competitive pricing and liquidity)

Finishing & Equipment

Apartments are delivered ready for furnishing, with no additional construction costs:

  • Armored entrance doors and interior doors

  • Double-glazed windows

  • Fully equipped bathroom (washbasin, WC, boiler, open shower)

  • Tiled floors in living areas and balconies

  • Bathroom fully tiled (floors and walls)

  • Air-conditioning installations prepared

Residential Infrastructure

  • Underground parking (sold separately, approx. 15,000 €)

  • Green areas

  • Shared swimming pool for the entire complex (expected around 2029)

  • Possible commercial units

  • 1 elevator per building section

Prices & Payment Terms (Phase 2)

  • 1100 €/m² — with 20% down payment

  • 1050 €/m² — with 50% down payment

  • Installments up to 2 years, payments every 6 months

  • Final payment upon commissioning

  • Discounts available for 100% payment

Investment Potential

  • High season rental: 50–60 € / night

  • Low season rental: 20–30 € / night

  • Long-term rental possible

  • Property management available (developer’s company or external; models 70/30 or 60/40)

Who Is Vizion 2 For

  • Investors seeking capital growth and rental income

  • Buyers looking for a second home by the sea

  • Those combining personal use with rental income

📩 Contact us for floor plans, availability and reservation options.
Online and on-site viewings available. Reservation possible via bank transfer (SEPA).

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

