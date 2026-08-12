Business for sale for sale in Albania

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Business for sale in Albania

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Tirana
4
Vlora
4
Central Albania
4
Tirana Municipality
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9 properties total found
🚤 TOURIST SHIP FOR SALE – VERY GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 🚤 in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🚤 TOURIST SHIP FOR SALE – VERY GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 🚤
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🚤 TOURIST SHIP FOR SALE – VERY GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 🚤 💰 STARTING PRICE: €250,000 …
$217,087
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🆕💅🏻 FOR SALE AESTHETIC CENTER ACTIVITY NEAR THE “JANI MINGA” SCHOOL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🆕💅🏻 FOR SALE AESTHETIC CENTER ACTIVITY NEAR THE “JANI MINGA” SCHOOL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
🆕💅🏻 FOR SALE AESTHETIC CENTER ACTIVITY NEAR THE “JANI MINGA” SCHOOL, VLORA 💄 This busines…
$9,364
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Established business 500 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Established business 500 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 8
In the heart of one of the most dynamic and frequented areas of Tirana, a unique space is of…
$530,969
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
TekceTekce
Established business 41 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Established business 41 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Business space for sale with a net area of 41m2. Located on the ground floor of a new buildi…
$145,796
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Business Premises + 3 Apartments 1+1 for Sale — First Line on the Main Road, Plazh Hekurudha, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Business Premises + 3 Apartments 1+1 for Sale — First Line on the Main Road, Plazh Hekurudha, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 130 m²
💶 Price: €360,000 📐 Certificate area: 130 m² 📐 Net area: 114 m² 🛏 Bedrooms: 3 (one per ea…
$419,445
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Established business 90 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Established business 90 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
A fully equipped and operational aesthetic business is offered for sale, located in one of t…
$34,941
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Established business 278 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Established business 278 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/5
A modern space that combines elegance, functionality, and high performance. Ideal for invest…
$611,788
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
🆕💅🏻 BEAUTY CENTER BUSINESS FOR SALE NEAR CONAD SUPERMARKET, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🆕💅🏻 BEAUTY CENTER BUSINESS FOR SALE NEAR CONAD SUPERMARKET, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
🆕💅🏻 BEAUTY CENTER BUSINESS FOR SALE NEAR CONAD SUPERMARKET, VLORA 💄 This business is idea…
$3,990
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
☕🥐READY BUSINESS FOR SALE IN BULEVARD, VLORA 📍 Near Industrial School in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
☕🥐READY BUSINESS FOR SALE IN BULEVARD, VLORA 📍 Near Industrial School
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
☕🥐READY BUSINESS FOR SALE IN BULEVARD, VLORA 📍 Near Industrial School 💶 Selling price: €…
$11,689
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

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