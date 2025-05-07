Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Albania

Tirana
53
Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
302
98 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
🆕🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN COLD WATER, VLORA 🌊 With sea view 🏷 Price: 90,000 Euro/Total 📍 Lo…
$102,070
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
🆕🔥 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE MARINE SCHOOL, LUNGOMARE, VLORË SIDE VIEW FROM THE SEA…
$178,298
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5
🏡 1+1 apartment with sea view + parking space in the Shkëmbi i Kavajës Rock 📍 The apartment…
$137,338
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment is located in Shkembi I Kavaja, in a new house equipped with an elevator. Loca…
$144,405
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 7
Apartment 2+1 with a huge terases with a sea view. A new cosmetic repair has been made. The …
$140,619
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/9
🏡 Apartment in one of the most sought-after areas of the city - Vollga 📍 3rd floor, with el…
$186,686
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located in the Kavaja rock area, 50 meters from the coast, in a new buildin…
$167,820
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5
The residence is located in Mali Robit. The apartment is located on the fifth floor. • Org…
$146,277
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Sea view apartment in Golem, Durres Apartment with sea view 2 + 1 in the tourist area Golem…
$160,212
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
The apartment 2+1 is sold in the area of Shkembi Kavaja by the seaside in the area of the Ma…
$209,180
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/9
On sale Penthouse 3+2 with sea views and repair in the very center of the area of ​​the beac…
$335,482
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Spectacular Apartment with Sea View in the Exclusive "Liburna" Residence, Golem Live the …
$217,223
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$852,931
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a stylish 1+1 apartment with a view and fresh renovation in the Illyria Beach ar…
$125,436
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Fully sea view studio for sale in Vlora  Furnished  Garage
$139,575
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 10/10
This luxurious apartment is located on the tenth floor of a new and modernized building in S…
$211,053
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment with balcony and sea view in the Beach area, near the Adriatic hotel, is fo…
$53,655
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/27
Apartment 2+1 in the highest house of Durresa, in the elite district of the Volga, 50 meters…
$369,675
3 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
apartment 3+1 in the locust. 99 M.KV with a sea view. We are ready to organize online dis…
$194,310
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
🏡 For sale 1+1 apartment in Plazh, Durrës, with a sea view 📍 The apartment is located on th…
$108,900
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
$264,886
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/27
For sale renovated 2+1 apartment with sea view and a balcony in the Volga area 100 meters fr…
$379,855
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 21/27
A view of 1+1 is sold with a new modern repair in the highest house of Durresa, in the best …
$169,380
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/8
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Apartment in "White Hill" residence with sea view 📍 Layout: Living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$436,986
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 7/8
❤️ Golem, Durres. 🏠 Luxury apartment for sale 2+1, 137 m2 + terrace 50 m2 (137 m2 in certifi…
$340,233
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 9
APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW ON THE BEACH FOR SALE! This is a 2+1+2 apartment on the ninth flo…
$143,480
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 8
The Apartment is located in the skembi i kavajes   Area, 50 Meters from the Coast, In a New …
$172,175
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
