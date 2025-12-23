  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Orikum, Albania

Tirana
2
Vlora
6
Himare
2
Vlorë County
11
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
DES Real Estate
DES Real Estate
English, Italiano
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Or…
DES Real Estate
DES Real Estate
English, Italiano
