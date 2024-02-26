  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.

Bashkia Vlore, Albania
ID: 25973
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Vlore

About the complex

🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.

🌅 With sea view.
🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora.
🏗 Currently under construction.

❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism.

🌊 This apartment is the ideal choice for those who want to experience life by the sea, with a view that gives every day an inspiring and relaxing atmosphere.

Interior organization
🛋 Living room + 🍽 Kitchen
🛏 2 Bedrooms
🚿 1 Bathroom
🌆 1 Balcony

Other details:
🚪 6th floor residential
🛗 With elevator
🧭 Orientation: West
🧱 New building

🌞 The apartment is located in one of the most popular areas of Vlora and is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.
Location on the map

Bashkia Vlore, Albania

