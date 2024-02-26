Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.

🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
🌅 With sea view.
🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora.
🏗 Currently under construction.
❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism.
🌊 This apartment is the ideal choice for those who want to experience life by the sea, with a view that gives every day an inspiring and relaxing atmosphere.
Interior organization
🛋 Living room + 🍽 Kitchen
🛏 2 Bedrooms
🚿 1 Bathroom
🌆 1 Balcony
Other details:
🚪 6th floor residential
🛗 With elevator
🧭 Orientation: West
🧱 New building
🌞 The apartment is located in one of the most popular areas of Vlora and is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.
