Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.

🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.

🌅 With sea view.

🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2

📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross

📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora.

🏗 Currently under construction.

❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism.

🌊 This apartment is the ideal choice for those who want to experience life by the sea, with a view that gives every day an inspiring and relaxing atmosphere.

Interior organization

🛋 Living room + 🍽 Kitchen

🛏 2 Bedrooms

🚿 1 Bathroom

🌆 1 Balcony

Other details:

🚪 6th floor residential

🛗 With elevator

🧭 Orientation: West

🧱 New building

🌞 The apartment is located in one of the most popular areas of Vlora and is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

