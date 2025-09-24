Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE

Dragoti Residence is a modern premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Golem, just 400 meters from the sea. The project combines elegant architecture, high construction standards, and functional layouts suitable for both living and investment.
Developed by the reputable Albanian company Dragoti, the complex offers quality, reliability, and contemporary design.
🌿 Architecture & Concept
7 above-ground floors + 2 underground parking levels
Panoramic windows and spacious balconies
Mediterranean-inspired façade with vertical greenery
Commercial areas on the first two floors
Landscaped outdoor zone with fountains and relaxation areas
Energy-efficient materials and solar panels for common areas
🏊 Resident Amenities
Private swimming pool on the second floor
Sun lounge area
Green terraces
Reception / administration
CCTV
Generator
Private water well / reservoir
🏨 Aparthotel Potential
Dragoti Residence is a residential complex with the possibility of aparthotel use.
One of the levels is suitable for short-term rental format, making the project highly attractive for investors.
🏢 Commercial Spaces
The first two floors include commercial areas with:
restaurant
bar
additional service facilities
🧱 Technical Specifications
Structural system: reinforced concrete + block walls
Ceiling height: 3 meters
Double-glazed panoramic windows
Two underground parking levels (20,000 € per space)
🏡 Apartment Types
Studios
1+1
2+1
Sizes: 55.7 m² – 137.3 m²
All units include balconies with views of the pool, city, or courtyard.
🛠 Delivered Finishing
Floor tiling
Electrical, plumbing & AC installations
Switches, sockets
Panoramic windows, balcony railings
Interior doors
Armored entrance door
Fully equipped bathroom (sink, WC, bidet, shower, boiler, tiles, ventilation)
📍 Location
✔ 400 m from the beach
✔ Surrounded by supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies
✔ Close to school, kindergarten, administrative center
📄 Legal Status
All documents issued
Registered in the cadastre
Ready for notarized contracts
💶 Price & Payment Plan
Price: from 1300 €/m²
Booking: 1000 €
Payment terms:
30% upon contract signing
30% after six months
30% six months later
10% upon key handover
🗓 Completion
December 2027
🎯 Ideal For
Investors (aparthotel format)
Families
Foreign buyers seeking a second home
Clients who value design, comfort, and reliability