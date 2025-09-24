Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE

Dragoti Residence is a modern premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Golem, just 400 meters from the sea. The project combines elegant architecture, high construction standards, and functional layouts suitable for both living and investment.

Developed by the reputable Albanian company Dragoti, the complex offers quality, reliability, and contemporary design.

🌿 Architecture & Concept

7 above-ground floors + 2 underground parking levels

Panoramic windows and spacious balconies

Mediterranean-inspired façade with vertical greenery

Commercial areas on the first two floors

Landscaped outdoor zone with fountains and relaxation areas

Energy-efficient materials and solar panels for common areas

🏊 Resident Amenities

Private swimming pool on the second floor

Sun lounge area

Green terraces

Reception / administration

CCTV

Generator

Private water well / reservoir

🏨 Aparthotel Potential

Dragoti Residence is a residential complex with the possibility of aparthotel use.

One of the levels is suitable for short-term rental format, making the project highly attractive for investors.

🏢 Commercial Spaces

The first two floors include commercial areas with:

restaurant

bar

additional service facilities

🧱 Technical Specifications

Structural system: reinforced concrete + block walls

Ceiling height: 3 meters

Double-glazed panoramic windows

Two underground parking levels (20,000 € per space)

🏡 Apartment Types

Studios

1+1

2+1

Sizes: 55.7 m² – 137.3 m²

All units include balconies with views of the pool, city, or courtyard.

🛠 Delivered Finishing

Floor tiling

Electrical, plumbing & AC installations

Switches, sockets

Panoramic windows, balcony railings

Interior doors

Armored entrance door

Fully equipped bathroom (sink, WC, bidet, shower, boiler, tiles, ventilation)

📍 Location

✔ 400 m from the beach

✔ Surrounded by supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies

✔ Close to school, kindergarten, administrative center

📄 Legal Status

All documents issued

Registered in the cadastre

Ready for notarized contracts

💶 Price & Payment Plan

Price: from 1300 €/m²

Booking: 1000 €

Payment terms:

30% upon contract signing

30% after six months

30% six months later

10% upon key handover

🗓 Completion

December 2027

🎯 Ideal For