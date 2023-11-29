Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Commercial
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Albania

Durres
5
Northern Albania
5
Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shop in city center, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Shop in city center, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
€48,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
€182,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 6
€285,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский

Property types in Albania

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
business for sale
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir