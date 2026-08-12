Shops for sale in Albania

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Stores in Albania

;
Tirana
14
Central Albania
14
Tirana Municipality
14
16 properties total found
Shop 100 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 100 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 100 m²
Shitet ambient komercial me sipërfaqe 100 m² ne Rrugen muhamet Gjolesha, në një nga zonat më…
$823,558
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 72 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 72 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale, Business premises, Ferit Xhajko Street, Tirana. The clinic is newly invested with …
$180,530
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 293 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 293 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 293 m²
Floor 1/5
We are selling a shop on the 0th floor in Tufina, opposite Profarma, Teki Selenica Street. …
$267,883
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
TekceTekce
SERVICE AREA 06 | FLOOR 0 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
SERVICE AREA 06 | FLOOR 0
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 94 m²
SERVICE AREA 06 | FLOOR 0 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 84.54 m² 🔹 Common a…
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Shop For Sale In Main Boulevard Vlora Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Shop For Sale In Main Boulevard Vlora Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Bussniess Unit For Sale In Vlora Albania. Perfect for entrepreneurs or investors seeking a c…
$132,508
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Shop 130 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 130 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ofrohet për shitje ambient biznesi në një nga lokacionet më të kërkuara të Tiranës, pranë Ai…
$1,49M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 121 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 121 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 6
Shesim Ambient Komercial prane Brrylit, ne Bulevardin Zhan Dark. Ambienti ka nje siperfaqe p…
$262,059
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
SERVICE PREMISES 01 | FLOOR 0 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
SERVICE PREMISES 01 | FLOOR 0
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 216 m²
SERVICE PREMISES 01 | FLOOR 0 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 194.20 m² 🔹 Com…
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Shop 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 11
Ofrohet për shitje një dyqan në një nga zonat më të kërkuara të Komunes se Parisit, pranë Qe…
$251,643
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 65 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 65 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 65 m²
Ready to work – complete and functional! A unique investment opportunity in a growing secto…
$93,399
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Shop 102 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 102 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for sale on Myslym Shyri street corner. The space covers an area of 102 square meters a…
$757,060
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
SERVICE PREMISES 09 | FLOOR 1 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
SERVICE PREMISES 09 | FLOOR 1
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
SERVICE PREMISES 09 | FLOOR 1 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 59.48 m² 🔹 Comm…
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Shop 126 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 126 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/10
Commercial premises for sale (shop) behind Region No. 4, on Aleksandër Moisiu Street. The s…
$483,517
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 45 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 45 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial space for sale in one of the most elite and busiest areas of Tirana – Vaso Pasha …
$580,605
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 9
A modern commercial unit is offered for sale, strategically positioned on a corner with visi…
$326,118
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP Ofrohet për shitje një ambient biz…
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Property types in Albania

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
warehouses
ready business
conference halls
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