Penthouses for sale in Albania

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Penthouses in Albania

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Saranda
9
Vlora
14
Central Albania
12
Bashkia Kavaje
11
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57 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 FOR SALE – SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE | FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the mo…
$213,880
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse in the city of Saranda in a new residence. Located on Butrinti Street in one of th…
$590,198
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
A large 3+1 apartment is for sale on Plazh area of the city of Durres. This is a penthouse w…
$224,275
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fan, Albania
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fan, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 253 m²
Floor 7/7
The apartment is located on the seventh residential floor, with a net area of 142.7 m2 and a…
$390,716
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth reside…
Price on request
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 STUNNING PENTHOUSE FOR SALE – FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the most…
$213,106
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$184,242
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 6
The villa is located in one of the Elite Residences in Lalzi Bay, offering convenience, 24/7…
$236,093
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Floor 6/6
Sea View Luxury Apartment For Sale In Old Beach Area, Vlore Albanian Riviera.This modern sea…
$778,463
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 5
For sale a magnificent 3+1 penthouse 50 meters from the sea in a beautiful recreational area…
$291,040
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 5/5
Some people spend their whole life looking for a place this quiet that still sits one minute…
$456,378
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Floor 6/6
Sky Beachfront Penthouse in Saranda | 20 Floors Above Sea Level ABOVE ALL ELSE Stand o…
$867,759
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/6
Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania. This wonderful sea view penthouse is an ideal …
$299,327
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 12/12
Investment Property - Luxury Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania. Are you looking f…
$668,496
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
Imagine stepping off the warm sand and into your private sanctuary in under a minute. Welcom…
$611,472
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
LUXURY PENTHOUSE FOR SALE WITH AMAZING SEA VIEW, INCLUDING GARAGE! Luxury penthouse fo…
$490,151
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orikum, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlore Albania. If you are looking for your perfect dream home…
$692,288
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 10
2+1 Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Vollga, Durrës 💰 Price: €450,000 📍 Location: Vol…
$535,582
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth resident…
$355,814
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a magnificent penthouse 3 + 1, 50 meters from the sea in a beautiful recreationa…
$269,739
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gjashte, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
✅ Price: 260,000 Euro (negotiable) ✅ Location: Gjergj Araniti Street, Saranda ✅ Area: 175m2 …
$299,992
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 694 m²
Floor 5/6
PENTHOUSE DUPLEX FOR SALE FIRST LINE BY THE SEA Luxurious Penthouse 5+1+5 with Verandas, Qe…
$1,08M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 6/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$320,687
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 7/7
Në një nga rezidencat më prestigjioze dhe më të kërkuara të Tiranës, pranë Parkut të Liqenit…
$1,37M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orikum, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
We present to you the newest project in the Orikum area, The Verdant Terraces. A modern resi…
$405,668
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale is a penthouse with sea view in the very center of the Plazh area only 100 neters f…
$319,573
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/4
New Penthouse With Sea View For Sale In Vlora Albania. Vlora with its undeniable beauty and …
$763,651
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 4/4
FOR SALE: 3+1+2 APARTMENT WITH LAKE VIEW – Farka Area, Tirana Located in one of the most …
$473,048
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Floor 5/5
Location: The apartment is located on Butrint Street, one of the most favorite areas of tou…
$583,942
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxury Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania - Investment Property. Perfectly located…
$450,361
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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