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Duplexes in Albania

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Tirana
7
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12
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4
Himare
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71 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlora, one of the most sough…
$882,698
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale with a pool in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 427.45 m2, of wh…
$278,467
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
In a new residence very close to the Palace of the Brigades in Tirana and the Elbasani road,…
$686,610
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 13/14
In the heart of Tirana, in one of the most sought-after areas of Shallvaret, a Duplex is for…
$722,119
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The “ADRIUM” Residence is the newest residential project being built in the Golem area, near…
$75,769
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/7
Duplex for sale at Kodra e Diellit 2 Residence Total area 170 m2 It is organized into a livi…
$361,060
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
See Hena Residence is a unique project, conceived according to the philosophy of making your…
$460,060
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
Adria Residence is a refined coastal residence where modern living perfectly intertwines wit…
$125,337
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Future Home Invest
Languages
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
The "ADRIUM" Residence is the newest residential project being built in the Golem area, near…
$77,212
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlora, "Altera Residence", a modern and ambit…
$468,141
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/4
DUPLEX LUKSOZ PËR SHITJE | Dizajn modern, cilësi premium dhe komoditet maksimal Një shtëpi …
$604,627
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1
Location: Hamallaj, Durres ✅ Apartment price: 309,600 Euro ✅ Parking space price: 20,000 Eur…
$357,221
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The "ADRIUM" Residence is the newest residential project being built in the Golem area, near…
$75,372
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
Një pronë e veçantë që kombinon qetësinë maksimale me komoditetin e jetesës pranë bregdetit.…
$170,940
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$215,284
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartamenti ndodhet tek Sun Sea Residence, Golem, Kavaje. Informacion i pergjithshem: Sipe…
$122,254
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The “ADRIUM” Residence is the newest residential project being constructed in the Golem area…
$75,769
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury sea-front property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort…
$260,986
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The “ADRIUM” Residence is the newest residential project being built in the Golem area, near…
$75,769
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex in Kodra e Diellit 2 for sale! In the newest project of Residence Kodra e Diellit 2,…
$312,142
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Adria Residence is a refined coastal residence where modern living perfectly intertwines wit…
$97,273
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Future Home Invest
Languages
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The “ADRIUM” Residence is the newest residential project being built in the Golem area, near…
$75,769
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury Duplex With Pool For Sale In Radhime Vlore Albania. Experience modern mediteran livin…
$247,890
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
PALM PARADISE RESIDENCE The duplex is divided into a 30.5m2 downstairs and a 16m2 upstairs.…
$97,895
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$240,667
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 10/12
A unique duplex apartment is offered for sale, positioned on the top two floors of one of th…
$582,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The "ADRIUM" Residence is the newest residential project being built in the Golem area, near…
$75,372
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 10/10
We have a 3+1+3 typology duplex for sale located at Willson Square, Block. Information abou…
$1,51M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2
Disponojme Duplex 3+1+2+ Oborr per shitje, Resort "Marea" , Qerret, Kavaje. • Siperfaqja tot…
$654,601
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Future Home Invest
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
A duplex apartment with a total area of 118 m² is offered for sale, located on Rruga e Qelqi…
$163,986
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Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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