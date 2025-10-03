  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Apartment in a new building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,313
from
$2,532/m²
BTC
4.5475399
ETH
238.3560078
USDT
377 987.1767620
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
ID: 32811
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Tirana Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    41

About the complex

Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural, dynamic, and ever-evolving character.

Strategically located on “Muhamet Gjollesha” Street, just steps away from the main intersections of 21 Dhjetori and Zogu i Zi, Hora Vertikale stands as an iconic 41-story landmark above ground, complemented by 5 underground levels. It harmoniously integrates residential spaces, hospitality, and commercial areas, creating a self-contained ecosystem of comfort and convenience.

Each apartment type — from cozy 1+1 units (70–100 m²) ideal for couples or short-term rentals, to 2+1 family layouts (100–150 m²), and 3+1 panoramic residences (160 m²) — is designed with natural light, functionality, and urban elegance in mind.

The commercial units within Hora Vertikale offer prime opportunities for boutiques, offices, and restaurants, while the five underground parking levels (12,068.4 m²) ensure full accessibility, safety, and convenience with 24/7 security and surveillance.

Hora Vertikale is not just a building — it’s a living concept, a fusion of art, architecture, and the modern Albanian lifestyle rising vertically above the city.

Location on the map

Tirana Municipality, Albania
Education
Healthcare

