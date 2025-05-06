Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House

Monthly rent of houses in Albania

Vlora
10
Northern Albania
3
Southern Albania
14
Bashkia Durres
3
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Exclusive 3-Story Villa for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Exclusive 3-Story Villa for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive 3-Story Villa for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes A high-quality construction offer…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Second floor of a villa for rent The villa is located just a few minutes away from the lung…
$284
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Radhime, Albania
3 room house
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a unique opportunity to rent a private house for a year, perfectly suited for a…
$792
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For long-term rent (contract for a year or more) a floor in a villa (2nd floor) with 2 bedro…
$688
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Novosele, Albania
2 room house
Novosele, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
$262
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Kanine, Albania
1 bedroom house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 550 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Kanine, Vlore The area in which the house is located is…
$627
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Available for Long-Term Rental: The Second Floor of A Beautiful Two-Story Villa Located in t…
$408
per month
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover this charming one-story home, available for rent or sale, nestled near the Zvernets…
$522
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
✅ Price: 700 Euros/Month ✅ Location: In the center of Kanina The area in which the apartmen…
$727
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
House in Kanine, Albania
House
Kanine, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the Charming Village of Kanina, This Fantastic House Offers More Just a Home --i…
$454
per month
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For Rent: Charming Villa with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, and Spacious Living Room, Loc…
$568
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
✅ Price: 450 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Hajro Cakerri” neighborhood, Vlore ✅ Second floor area…
$509
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Second Floor Villa for Rent at Ura e Shkozetit, Durres! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Second Floor Villa for Rent at Ura e Shkozetit, Durres!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
The second floor of a villa is available for long-term rent at Ura e Shkozetit, Durres. T…
$475
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 room house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
4 room house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
New private house with a big garden for long term rent in the city of Vlora,only 7 mins away…
$523
per month
Leave a request
Villas for Rent in Lalzi Bay! in Ishem, Albania
Villas for Rent in Lalzi Bay!
Ishem, Albania
The villa is located in the area of Lalzi Bay and consists of two floors: • The first floor…
$2,591
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Second Floor of Villa for Rent. Located 10 Minutes from Center of City, in the Most Quiet Ar…
$679
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
✅ Price: 400 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Hajro Cakerri” neighborhood, Vlore ✅ Second floor area…
$452
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Cottage 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Cottage 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Private house 1+1 reconstructed with new furniture, large and bright spaces is very attracti…
$271
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming Private House for Rent Near Lungomare, Vlore Located just a short walk from Vlore'…
$396
per month
Leave a request
House in Orikum, Albania
House
Orikum, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Private house with land for long term rent in Orikum . The house is organized in two bedroom…
$262
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Kuzum Baba, Vlore ✅ Construction area: 100m2 ✅ Land are…
$531
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana 📍 Location: Sauk 🏠 Type: Individual Villa (5+1+3) 🚗 Priva…
Price on request
Leave a request
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large yard of 3000 m², near the Artificial Lake! in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large yard of 3000 m², near the Artificial Lake!
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large 3000 m² yard, near the A…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Albania

villas
Realting.com
Go