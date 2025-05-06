Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Albania

Tirana
8
Orikum
8
Vlora
234
Northern Albania
94
363 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Hotel Granda, Astir, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 45m2 The a…
$566
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment with sea view 2+1+post parking for Rent in Currila, Durrës (atlantic114108) in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment with sea view 2+1+post parking for Rent in Currila, Durrës (atlantic114108)
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/5
New 2+1+post parking apartment for rent in Currila, Durrës, on the 3rd floor Apartment is f…
$1,241
per month
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Aristill Kokoshi” St., Vlore The area in which the ap…
$396
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
DUPLEX FOR RENT AT PORT VIEW! (atlantic114052) in Bashkia Durres, Albania
DUPLEX FOR RENT AT PORT VIEW! (atlantic114052)
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The duplex is located on the ground floor of an 8-story building. There is a detailed and p…
$564
per month
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Near the industrial school, Vlore The area in which th…
$396
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1+2 WITH SEA VIEW IN CURRILA! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1+2 WITH SEA VIEW IN CURRILA!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
The apartment has 76m2 which are organized in an entrance hallway, living room with kitchene…
$1,128
per month
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN CITY CENTER, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN CITY CENTER, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN CITY CENTER, VLORA 🏷 Price: 350 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 110 m2…
$395
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Line 2 Lungomare, Rr. “Francesko Krispi”, Vlore The ar…
$396
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN THE CITY CENTER, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN THE CITY CENTER, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1+2 IN THE CITY CENTER, VLORA 🏷 Price: 350 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 11…
$395
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 3
2 + 1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent in Lungomare, Offering a Perfect Long-Term Resident Near …
$600
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
Apartment Rental with Panoramic Sea View Lot R13. Your Dream Vacation Starts Here, On the Fi…
$471
per month
Leave a request
For Rent: 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View – Hotel Adriatik, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
For Rent: 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View – Hotel Adriatik, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
For Rent: 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View – Hotel Adriatik, Durrës 📍 Location: Near Hot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartament 2+1+2 for rent Vollga, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartament 2+1+2 for rent Vollga, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
Rent apartment 2+1+2 on the Volga, Durres, with unique style! Organization: • 2 spacious bed…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For rent a 1+1 sea view apartment with a new modern renovation in the highest building in Du…
$1,060
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The Apartment is Located Just a Few Minutes from the Sea, in a Comfortable Area with a Priva…
$523
per month
Leave a request
2+1 Apartment for Rent Near the Farmers Market! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2+1 Apartment for Rent Near the Farmers Market!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment has 79.5 m² of space, which is organized into an entrance hallway that distrib…
$432
per month
Leave a request
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 15
Modern and spacious apartment available for rent in a new high-rise complex in the center of…
$1,256
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 7
Apartments 1+1 Lungo Mare R-20 with A Mountain View. Attenation! Booking Available from May …
$509
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for Rent 2+1+2– Vollga, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment for Rent 2+1+2– Vollga, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment for Rent – Vollga, Durrës 📍 Location: Vollga, behind Gogo restaurant 🏠 Prope…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
✅ Price: 300 Euros/month ✅ Location: Near "Ali Demi" school, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 67m2 The…
$342
per month
Leave a request
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 7
Discover this charming 78 m2 apartment, featuring 2 bedrooms and a living room, located righ…
$576
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Beach, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 95m2 The area in whic…
$519
per month
Leave a request
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Discover Your New Luxury Retreat! We Offer An Elegant Duplex Apartment Located in the Heart …
$523
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 6
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment for Long Term Rent with Side Sea View.it is located in the 6 …
$471
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 550 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Fish Factory, Vlore ✅ Pets are allowed ✅ The works will …
$571
per month
Leave a request
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Modern 1+1 Apartment in the Complex Diamond Hill At Price of 250 Euros Per Month, Offered fo…
$283
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 2+1 for long-term rent on Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlore,perfect location,close …
$568
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
✅ Price: 400 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Near Union Bank, Vlore-Skele Boulevard ✅ Surface: 80m2 T…
$456
per month
Leave a request
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
We offer a 1+1 apartment with beautiful sea views for long-term rent Shkembi and Kawai town …
$543
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 7
Spacious Modern Apartment for Sale in Lungomare, Near Big Market. This Beautifully Designed …
$1,135
per month
Leave a request

