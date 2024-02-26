Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.

🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.

🌅 With frontal sea view.

🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2

📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross

📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora.

📜 In the process of mortgage.

❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism.

🌊 This apartment is the ideal choice for those who want to experience life by the sea, with a view that gives every day an inspiring and relaxing atmosphere.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 This apartment is suitable for families and those looking for a comfortable environment for long-term residence.

🌇 Interior organization:

It is organized in a spacious living room together with the kitchen area, connecting corridor, 2 bedrooms, 1 toilet and 1 balcony

Other details:

🚪 4th floor

🧭 Orientation: North-East

🛗 With elevator

🧱 New building

🌞 The apartment is located in one of the most favorite areas of Vlora and is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

For more information or a visit to the property, contact us

🌐 www.desrealestate.al

www.desrealestate.al