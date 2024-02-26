Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.

🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
🌅 With frontal sea view.
🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora.
📜 In the process of mortgage.
❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism.
🌊 This apartment is the ideal choice for those who want to experience life by the sea, with a view that gives every day an inspiring and relaxing atmosphere.
👨👩👧👦 This apartment is suitable for families and those looking for a comfortable environment for long-term residence.
🌇 Interior organization:
It is organized in a spacious living room together with the kitchen area, connecting corridor, 2 bedrooms, 1 toilet and 1 balcony
Other details:
🚪 4th floor
🧭 Orientation: North-East
🛗 With elevator
🧱 New building
🌞 The apartment is located in one of the most favorite areas of Vlora and is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.
