Realting.com
Albania
Residential
Houses
Houses for sale in Albania
villas
15
cottages
3
House
Clear all
128 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
101 m²
2
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Durres, Albania
11
3
450 m²
3
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
195 m²
3
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with garage, with basement, with parking
Durres, Albania
430 m²
4
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
9
3
370 m²
3
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with with repair, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
2
1
90 m²
1
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
305 m²
The villa is located high in the mountains, the final destination on the road Nice view very…
€212,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
402 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area of the city of Vlore. Total three floors, a garage, a p…
€162,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
500 m²
Become owners of a luxury villa in the most promising city of Albania - Vlora. Four-storey …
€798,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
150 m²
Villa for rent~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the Cold Water area.15…
€500
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
200 m²
3
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the O…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
92 m²
1
Welcome to your dream home in Vlora, Albania! This private one-floor house is the epitome of…
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
513 m²
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the s…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
Private house with land for sale~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the …
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
Sea view villa for rent at the most relaxing and beautiful area of Vlora city ,located on a …
€1,250
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
300 m²
Villa for sale !! The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 10 minu…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
380 m²
Super Relaxing Villa at a quiet neigbhorhood! 500 m2 total land area ,villa has 2 floors and…
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
250 m²
New private house with a big garden for long term rent in the city of Vlora,only 7 mins away…
€750
Recommend
Leave a request
House with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
450 m²
Private house with furniture in Durres. 450 sq.m. house + 1000m.sqm ground. We are ready to …
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
2
370 m²
3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Dhermi, Albania
4
2
185 m²
Dermi, for sale duplex, built-up area of 185 m2. The villa consists of: living room, kitche…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
143 m²
2
Carcass of a two-story house in the area of Shkozet, Durres. House 143 sq.m., plot 377 sq.m.…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
82 m²
We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
450 m²
House in the Shkozet area. We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
6
3
200 m²
3
Three-story house for sale with a total area of 200 m2. On the ground floor: - living r…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with garage, in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
4
2
190 m²
House near the stadium: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garage. House + garage - 190m2. We are re…
€161,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House
Armen, Albania
1 600 m²
1
Private house for sale. Located 28 km away from the city of Vlora, amidst nature and greene…
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
290 m²
2
Villa for sale with a beautiful Sea View!! The villa is located on a hill above Lungomare w…
€463,500
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
1
First floor of a beautiful and perfectly built villa for long term rent. The villa is locate…
€400
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
108 m²
3
Apartment 2+1 for rent Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlora. The house consists of 3 floors and…
€300
Recommend
Leave a request
