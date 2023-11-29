Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Albania

128 properties total found
Villa Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Durres, Albania
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€200,000
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
€450,000
Villa Villa with garage, with basement, with parking in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa with garage, with basement, with parking
Durres, Albania
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
€310,000
House with with repair, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House with with repair, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€90,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 305 m²
The villa is located high in the mountains, the final destination on the road Nice view very…
€212,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 402 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area of the city of Vlore. Total three floors, a garage, a p…
€162,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 500 m²
Become owners of a luxury villa in the most promising city of Albania - Vlora. Four-storey …
€798,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 150 m²
Villa for rent~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the Cold Water area.15…
€500
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the O…
€150,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to your dream home in Vlora, Albania! This private one-floor house is the epitome of…
€98,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 513 m²
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the s…
€300,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 120 m²
Private house with land for sale~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the …
€360,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 120 m²
Sea view villa for rent at the most relaxing and beautiful area of Vlora city ,located on a …
€1,250
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale !! The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 10 minu…
€350,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 380 m²
Super Relaxing Villa at a quiet neigbhorhood! 500 m2 total land area ,villa has 2 floors and…
€329,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 250 m²
New private house with a big garden for long term rent in the city of Vlora,only 7 mins away…
€750
House with furniture, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 450 m²
Private house with furniture in Durres. 450 sq.m. house + 1000m.sqm ground. We are ready to …
€155,000
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Dhermi, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Dermi, for sale duplex, built-up area of 185 m2.  The villa consists of: living room, kitche…
€375,000
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Carcass of a two-story house in the area of Shkozet, Durres. House 143 sq.m., plot 377 sq.m.…
€75,000
House with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
House with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Area 82 m²
We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€70,000
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 450 m²
House in the Shkozet area. We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€160,000
4 room house with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
4 room house with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-story house for sale with a total area of 200 m2.  On the ground floor:    - living r…
€75,000
3 room house with garage, in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
3 room house with garage, in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
House near the stadium: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garage. House + garage - 190m2.  We are re…
€161,500
House in Armen, Albania
House
Armen, Albania
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 1
Private house for sale. Located 28 km away  from the city of Vlora, amidst nature and greene…
€50,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 290 m²
Floor 2
Villa for sale with a beautiful Sea View!! The villa is located on a hill above Lungomare w…
€463,500
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
First floor of a beautiful and perfectly built villa for long term rent. The villa is locate…
€400
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
 Apartment 2+1 for rent Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlora. The house consists of 3 floors and…
€300
