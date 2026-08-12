Houses for sale in Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. House

Houses in Albania

;
Tirana
24
Saranda
5
Orikum
22
Vlora
108
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
710 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
TOP TOP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Beach, Property For Investment.…
$322,878
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$184,920
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom house in Golem, Albania
4 bedroom house
Golem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
The attached villa is located in Golem. The villa is organized on the first floor with a liv…
$277,402
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Legal unfinished house with excellent investment potential in Durres An unfinished house…
$115,611
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 3/3
Vilë Elitare me Pishinë Private – Turquoise Marina, Hamallaj | Gjiri i Lalzit Në zemër të T…
$882,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Vilë individuale 3-katëshe me oborr të bollshëm në Tiranë për shitje! Kërkoni qetësinë e …
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Golem, Albania
4 bedroom house
Golem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
In one of the most sought-after areas of Golem, an elegant newly built villa is offered for …
$687,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: a three-story villa located on Shenavlash hill in Durrës, in a quiet area with pan…
$230,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
7 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
7 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
The detached villa is located in Plazh area, near the Tocak Complex, Durres. It has 264m2 of…
$335,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Villas in Rolling Hills – Farka Lake In one of the most sought-after elite complexes…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has a surface area of 323.38m2, of which 16…
$558,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
2+1 House for Sale in the Suburbs of Durrës 💶 Price: €120,000 📐 Certificate area: 300 m²…
$139,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 3
Tranquility. Privacy. Real luxury. B99 Group offers for sale 6 modern villas in Mjull-Bat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa Under Construction For Sale In Radhimë, Vlorë. Private Swimming Pool, Private V…
$694,001
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Novosele, Albania
House
Novosele, Albania
Area 360 m²
House in Panaya. Surface: 360 m2. Each floor is 2+1 plus corridor, kitchen,wc separated. It …
$307,824
Leave a request
House in Velipoje, Albania
House
Velipoje, Albania
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey villa for sale in Velipojë Land area: 200 m² Building area: 80 m² The villa …
$384,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlora, one of the most sough…
$882,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located at Terfili Residence, Lake Farkes. General information: 2-story struc…
$710,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale with a pool in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 427.45 m2, of wh…
$278,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
VILLA FOR SALE IN THE FARKA LAKE The property is located in one of the newest residences ne…
$635,391
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa at Farke Lake - Swan Lake Residence - for sale! Swan Lake Residence is positioned by …
$535,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House 10 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House 10 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-story building for 12 rooms and 11 bathrooms in the city of Durres. The …
$456,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the best of Vlorë living in this beautiful 2+1 apartment, perfectly located in th…
$174,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
In a new residence very close to the Palace of the Brigades in Tirana and the Elbasani road,…
$686,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë Luksoze për Shitje – Rolling Hills Liqeni Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive dhe të s…
$812,120
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 13/14
In the heart of Tirana, in one of the most sought-after areas of Shallvaret, a Duplex is for…
$722,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

Property types in Albania

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go