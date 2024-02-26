Apartment in a new building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA

🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA

💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2

📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross

📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora

🏗 Property is under construction

💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment.

📍 This apartment is located in Orikum, in a quiet and developed area.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 This apartment is suitable for families and those looking for a comfortable environment for long-term residence

🚪 Interior organization:

🛋 Living room + 🍝 Kitchen

🛏 2 Bedrooms

🚿 1 Toilet

🌤 1 Balcony

❗ This apartment will offer convenience and immediate access to restaurants, cafes and any other services you may require during your stay.

Other details:

🚪 2nd floor residential

🔨 Investment opportunity

🌞 The apartment is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

