Villas for sale in Albania

15 properties total found
Villa Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with garage, with basement, with parking in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa with garage, with basement, with parking
Durres, Albania
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
€650,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
€310,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
Villa 3 room villa with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with balcony, with Online tour in Berat, Albania
Villa Villa with balcony, with Online tour
Berat, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€300,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Villa with sea view at Cape of Rodon for sale! The villa is located in the "Cape of Rodon…
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€250,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Vlora, Albania
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€260,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under con…
€450,000
Villa 2 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 2 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€105,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in good condition in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa in good condition
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
€550,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский

