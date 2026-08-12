Villas for sale in Albania

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Villas in Albania

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Tirana
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317 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
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REMIX REAL ESTATE
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 3/3
Vilë Elitare me Pishinë Private – Turquoise Marina, Hamallaj | Gjiri i Lalzit Në zemër të T…
$882,149
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Vilë individuale 3-katëshe me oborr të bollshëm në Tiranë për shitje! Kërkoni qetësinë e …
$1,04M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Villas in Rolling Hills – Farka Lake In one of the most sought-after elite complexes…
$1,16M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has a surface area of 323.38m2, of which 16…
$558,478
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 3
Tranquility. Privacy. Real luxury. B99 Group offers for sale 6 modern villas in Mjull-Bat…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa Under Construction For Sale In Radhimë, Vlorë. Private Swimming Pool, Private V…
$694,001
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located at Terfili Residence, Lake Farkes. General information: 2-story struc…
$710,472
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
VILLA FOR SALE IN THE FARKA LAKE The property is located in one of the newest residences ne…
$635,391
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa at Farke Lake - Swan Lake Residence - for sale! Swan Lake Residence is positioned by …
$535,766
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë Luksoze për Shitje – Rolling Hills Liqeni Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive dhe të s…
$812,120
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
Në zemër të Folie Village, Jalë, një nga resortet më prestigjioze dhe më të kërkuara të Rivi…
$1,26M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 8 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 4
🏡 4-STORY VILLA FOR SALE IN SHKALLNUR, DURRES 📍 Quiet and strategic location in Shkallnur…
$564,443
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Smart Hills is a modern residential complex, located west of Lake Farka, in an area known fo…
$442,336
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with swimming pool for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has a surface area of 56…
$913,470
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$819,749
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lunder, Albania
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Floor -1/4
In a residence in Farka, on Agallerev Street, a super villa is offered for sale. The residen…
$1,40M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lukove, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lukove, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
This modern luxury villa is a perfect combination of elegance, comfort and contemporary arch…
$625,583
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast in Dhermi, in the residential pr…
$972,256
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under const…
$566,048
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Manez, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manez, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Vila nje ndertim dy katesh me siperfaqe 164m2 e pozicionohet ne vijen e pare te Marina.Orga…
$565,956
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/2
In a strategic location on the beach of Lalezi Bay, it is the largest project of its kind, n…
$640,590
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/2
Strategically located on the beach of Lalezi Bay, it is the largest project of its kind, not…
$873,531
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lekaj, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lekaj, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house for sale with 200 m² of land in use, with a total construction area of 236 …
$174,906
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$1,22M
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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