Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Albania

penthouses
10
multi-level apartments
3
studios
31
1 BHK
309
2 BHK
271
3 BHK
41
Apartment To archive
Clear all
829 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/10
€45,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fier, Albania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fier, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
Great apartment near city center, school and market!
€65,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Shengjin, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Shengjin, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
€60,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Shengjin, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Shengjin, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€94,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment is located in 9 floor of a new building on second line of Lungomare only 50 meters…
€185,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
€75,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
€55,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8
€61,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Area 116 m²
Floor 6
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Area 116 m²
Floor 4
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
€52,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€62,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
€57,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
€40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 6
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 9
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 9
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 12
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/9
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 8/9
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 57 m²
Floor 8
Good opportunity for rent, the apartment is given empty and you can model it as you wish wit…
€180
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 129 m²
Floor 7
Sale! Apartment 2+2+1 in Vlore! The apartment is located on the 7th floor of a 10-storey bui…
€173,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
For Sale! Apartment 1+1 in Vlora! Apartments are located in the city, in a residential and d…
€45,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir