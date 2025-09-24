  1. Realting.com
Residential complex West Residence

Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$106,033
from
$1,748/m²
43
Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Northern Albania
  • Region
    Durrës County
  • City
    Bashkia Durres

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

West Residence — new residential complex in the heart of Durrës

West Residence is a modern off-plan development located in the Spitali area of Durrës, just a few minutes from the sea. The entire construction period is only 3 years, making it an attractive option both for living and investment.

About the developer

The project is developed by Desla Sh.P.K., a well-established and reliable construction company with a large portfolio of completed buildings throughout Durrës.
Desla is known for its quality standards, adherence to deadlines, and solid reputation.

Legal transparency and guarantees

  • The project holds all required construction permits.

  • It is officially registered in the Albanian Cadastre (Kadastra).

  • Upon completion, buyers receive the property ownership certificate immediately.

  • All transactions are signed before a notary, ensuring full legal protection.

  • Online reservation and remote purchase procedures are available for international clients.

Location & infrastructure

Located in Spitali, one of the most convenient and fast-growing areas of Durrës:

  • supermarkets, pharmacies, schools, cafes within walking distance;

  • quick access to the city center and seaside promenade;

  • excellent public transport connections;

  • strong potential for property value growth.

Project advantages

  • contemporary architecture;

  • functional layouts and natural lighting;

  • modern elevators;

  • underground and outdoor parking;

  • landscaped common areas;

  • high-quality construction materials;

  • reliable developer with a proven track record.

The complex is suitable for residential living, long-term rental, investment, and for buyers seeking residency in Albania.

Payment plan

  • 15% — upon signing the contract

  • 15% — after 6 months

  • 15% — after 12 months

  • 15% — after 18 months

  • 15% — after 24 months

  • 15% — after 30 months

  • 10% — upon receiving the ownership certificate

Payments are evenly distributed over the entire construction period.

Why choose West Residence

  • trustworthy developer: Desla ShPK;

  • construction period of just 3 years;

  • excellent location with fully developed infrastructure;

  • legally transparent project registered in the Cadastre;

  • notary-signed contract with full legal guarantees;

  • possibility of online reservation;

  • strong rental demand and solid investment potential.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.6 – 105.9
Price per m², USD 1,677 – 1,749
Apartment price, USD 105,916 – 185,078
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 97.2 – 111.0
Price per m², USD 1,749 – 1,757
Apartment price, USD 169,892 – 194,853
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 134.6
Price per m², USD 1,749
Apartment price, USD 235,126

Location on the map

Bashkia Durres, Albania
Education
Healthcare

24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
