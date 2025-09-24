Residential complex West Residence

West Residence — new residential complex in the heart of Durrës

West Residence is a modern off-plan development located in the Spitali area of Durrës, just a few minutes from the sea. The entire construction period is only 3 years, making it an attractive option both for living and investment.

About the developer

The project is developed by Desla Sh.P.K., a well-established and reliable construction company with a large portfolio of completed buildings throughout Durrës.

Desla is known for its quality standards, adherence to deadlines, and solid reputation.

Legal transparency and guarantees

The project holds all required construction permits .

It is officially registered in the Albanian Cadastre (Kadastra) .

Upon completion, buyers receive the property ownership certificate immediately .

All transactions are signed before a notary , ensuring full legal protection.

Online reservation and remote purchase procedures are available for international clients.

Location & infrastructure

Located in Spitali, one of the most convenient and fast-growing areas of Durrës:

supermarkets, pharmacies, schools, cafes within walking distance;

quick access to the city center and seaside promenade;

excellent public transport connections;

strong potential for property value growth.

Project advantages

contemporary architecture;

functional layouts and natural lighting;

modern elevators;

underground and outdoor parking;

landscaped common areas;

high-quality construction materials;

reliable developer with a proven track record.

The complex is suitable for residential living, long-term rental, investment, and for buyers seeking residency in Albania.

Payment plan

15% — upon signing the contract

15% — after 6 months

15% — after 12 months

15% — after 18 months

15% — after 24 months

15% — after 30 months

10% — upon receiving the ownership certificate

Payments are evenly distributed over the entire construction period.

Why choose West Residence