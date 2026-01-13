Show property on map Show properties list
Conference halls for sale in Albania

10 properties total found
Conference hall 386 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 386 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 9
Second hand - Service unit and warehouse at Shkolla e Kuqe for sale! In one of the most sou…
$408,228
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 1 057 m² in Berxulli, Albania
Conference hall 1 057 m²
Berxulli, Albania
Area 1 057 m²
Floor 1/1
A 2000m² land plot with a 1057m² warehouse with a height of 8m is offered for sale. Location…
$1,17M
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 44 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 44 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Service unit in Residence "Green City" for sale! The unit is located on the 0th floor, wit…
$198,282
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 2 500 m² in Berxulli, Albania
Conference hall 2 500 m²
Berxulli, Albania
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 1/1
A 2500m² land plot with a 1250m² unfinished warehouse is offered for sale, located in a suit…
$583,183
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 9 000 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 9 000 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 9 000 m²
An exclusive property with a total area of 9,000 m² of land is offered for sale, designed as…
$1,63M
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 3 500 m² in Berxulli, Albania
Conference hall 3 500 m²
Berxulli, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 500 m²
Floor 1/1
A large industrial/commercial property is offered for sale with a convenient location suitab…
$4,67M
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
