Apartment in a new building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA

🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora
🏗 Property is under construction
💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment.
📍 This apartment is located in Orikum, in a quiet and developed area.
🚪 Interior organization:
🛋 Living room + 🍝 Kitchen
🛏 1 Bedroom
🚿 1 Bathroom
🌤 1 Balcony
❗ This apartment will offer convenience and immediate access to restaurants, cafes and any other service you may require during your stay.
Other details:
🚪 2nd floor residential
🔨 Investment opportunity
🌞 The apartment is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.
