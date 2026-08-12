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Split level flats and apartments in Albania

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Central Albania
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20
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29 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,612
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Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,612
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$58,927
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$54,254
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$56,650
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Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,446
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$52,137
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Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$67,511
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Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$58,544
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$64,894
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$61,718
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$62,610
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$67,511
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$59,045
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Century 21 Eon
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English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$46,567
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Price on request
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4
Duplex for Sale in the Center of Durrës 💶 Price: €330,000 📐 Gross area: 183 m² 📦 Net ar…
$384,301
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
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English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$153,971
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gryke lume, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gryke lume, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive sale of a furnished 2+1+2 duplex in the Teles area. The duplex is part of a vil…
$164,642
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$52,694
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1
🏡🏖️ 3 1+1 APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, NEAR HANNOVER, VLORA. 📍 AREA AND LOCATION Th…
$496,408
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$88,829
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kashar, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
FOR SALE: Two Modern Loft Apartments – Ardenes Area, Tirana Net area: 101.8 m² Two s…
$145,731
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 6
🏖️ Apartment in Vizion Residence — Golem Looking for a seaside apartment for personal use…
$64,159
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
For Sale: Duplex by the Sea in Shkëmbi i Kavajës area, Durrës — only 20 meters from the beac…
$191,677
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Two-storey duplex with direct sea views! Apartment 2+1 with new modern renovation and furnit…
$283,959
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 1
🔑🏡 2 LUXURY APARTMENTS FOR SALE NEAR CAFFE MOTTA IN TRANSBALKANIKE, VLORA 📍 The apartment…
$708,410
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 7
Apartment 3 +2 +4 bathrooms and Terass in the center of Durresa, the Marie Kaculini area. Th…
$383,208
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Multilevel apartments 7 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Multilevel apartments 7 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 522 m²
Number of floors 3
🔑 3-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE NEAR VLORA CITY CENTER — IDEAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. 🏘 The …
$584,504
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

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