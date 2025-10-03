Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA

  1. Realting.com
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Price on request
7
ID: 33174
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Tirana Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    50

About the complex

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

Similar complexes
Apartment building Tirana centr
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$292,787
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
Residence Palm Paradise
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Residence Liburna
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
You are viewing
Price on request
Other complexes
Residential complex West Residence
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$106,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Area 61–135 m²
28 real estate properties 28
West Residence — new residential complex in the heart of Durrës West Residence is a modern off-plan development located in the Spitali area of Durrës, just a few minutes from the sea. The entire construction period is only 3 years, making it an attractive option both for living and invest…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.6 – 105.9
105,493 – 184,339
Apartment 2 rooms
97.2 – 111.0
169,214 – 194,076
Apartment 3 rooms
134.6
234,188
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Close
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albania
from
$393,907
The year of construction 2028
Area 128 m²
1 real estate property 1
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
658,229
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Close
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Close
Latest News in Albania
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Show all publications