Quattro Del Mar

Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
from
€212,604
About the complex

Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential!

Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on the inviting Hayat Island in the picturesque Mina Al Arab area of ​​Ras Al Khaimah.

Facilities:
- bike path
- private club
- fitness center
- barbecue areas
- shopping center
- hotels
- shopping areas
- beach areas
- swimming pool

Area: Ras al Khaimah (Mina Al Arab)

5 minutes — to the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Hotel
7 minutes — to Al Naeem Mall
12 minutes — to RAK Hospital and RAK Mall
25 minutes — to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

Payment plan:
- 1 option:
40% - during construction
60% - upon completion
- Option 2:
60% - at the construction stage
40% - after completion within 3 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
13
New building location
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

