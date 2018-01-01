Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential!
Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on the inviting Hayat Island in the picturesque Mina Al Arab area of Ras Al Khaimah.
Facilities:
- bike path
- private club
- fitness center
- barbecue areas
- shopping center
- hotels
- shopping areas
- beach areas
- swimming pool
Area: Ras al Khaimah (Mina Al Arab)
5 minutes — to the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Hotel
7 minutes — to Al Naeem Mall
12 minutes — to RAK Hospital and RAK Mall
25 minutes — to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport
Payment plan:
- 1 option:
40% - during construction
60% - upon completion
- Option 2:
60% - at the construction stage
40% - after completion within 3 years
Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!