Dubai, UAE

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. BLVD Heights — award-winning residential complex in Downtown Dubai from one of the leading developers of the emirate of the Emirate of the Emara Properties. The distinctive features of BLVD Heights apartments include free-plan rooms, spacious bedrooms, modern design with premium finishes and panoramic windows overlooking the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and the new Dubai Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera. The property of BLVD Heights belongs to the elite segment and includes all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay. INFRASTRUCT: - gym and fitness center; - public center; - a shopping area with shops and restaurants; - landscaped garden and barbecue area; - pools for adults and children; - play children's area; - wellness center; - underground two-level parking with elevator. LOCATION: BLVD Heights towers are built in the central area of the emirate of Downtown Dubai, on Dubai Boulevard on Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. The complex is surrounded by shops, restaurants, clubs and other entertainment venues. Famous attractions such as Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and Dubai Mall are within a 15-minute walk. Also in this area are first-class educational, cultural sites and business centers. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. CALL, OR SHOW, FREE TO OVERCOME ON THE OBJECTS OF DUBAIC!