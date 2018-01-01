  1. Realting.com
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€482,192
About the complex

Branded apartments for comfortable living and investment! High rental yield (ROI - 6% in $)! We will provide an investor catalog! Rental income per month - $1000. Interest-free installments!

The residence will have private bathrooms in the bedrooms and built-in wardrobes or walk-in closets.

Amenities: own state-of-the-art gym, infinity pool, family lounge, walking gardens, stylish lobby and children's room.

The complex is being built on the territory of a future modern cluster for recreation and entertainment on the artificial Al Marjan Island. Near the complex there will be snow-white beaches, walking areas, luxury hotels and a variety of cafes, bars and restaurants.
5–10 minutes - Al Hamra Golf Club, Umm Al Quwain-Beach Side, Al Hamra Sailing Club, Al Hamra Mall.
15–30 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT), Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Al Mazraa Fort, Camel Race Track.

Payment plan:
60% - at the construction stage
40% - upon completion

Call or write, we will send you apartment options right now, taking into account your wishes!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Monolithic
2028
Finished
24
New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
