Nobu Residences

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€579,109
About the complex

Luxury apartments at Nobu Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! High return on investment (ROI - 6% in $)! Profitability from resale is 15-20%! The apartments are fully furnished! Installment plan 0%!

Due date - 4 quarters. 2026

Benefits: private pool and gym, kids club with outdoor play area, gym, spa and wellness services, beach club, restaurants and much more.

Location:
The Nobu Residences residential complex is being built 1.5 km from Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Car owners can use it to travel to the center and suburbs of Abu Dhabi. The distance from the complex to the Abu-Dhabi Mall is 8.5 km, to the bus station — 12 km to Abu Dhabi International Airport — 32 km.

Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - upon completion

Write or call, we will answer all your questions! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
2026
Finished
15
New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Realting.com
Go