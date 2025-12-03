Stunning apartments in the residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! On the beach! Exclusive amenities! Designer interior! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE!
Amenities: kids club and indoor pool, outdoor children's playground, children's pool, men's spa, women's spa, gym, large pool, shops and much more.
Location:
La Mer by ELIE SAAB is built in the midst of a developed transport system and is well connected to the mainland via several bridges. Within easy reach are various areas of Ras Al Khaimah, providing easy access to city amenities and business centers.
Al Marjan Island Beach - 5 minutes;
Al Hamra Mall - 10 minutes;
Al Hamra Golf Club - 15 minutes;
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport - 30 minutes.
Availability of apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!