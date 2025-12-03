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Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
;
25
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ID: 22577
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/11/2024

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • Address
    Marjan Island Boulevard

About the complex

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Stunning apartments in the residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! On the beach! Exclusive amenities! Designer interior! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE!

Amenities: kids club and indoor pool, outdoor children's playground, children's pool, men's spa, women's spa, gym, large pool, shops and much more.

Location:
La Mer by ELIE SAAB is built in the midst of a developed transport system and is well connected to the mainland via several bridges. Within easy reach are various areas of Ras Al Khaimah, providing easy access to city amenities and business centers.
Al Marjan Island Beach - 5 minutes;
Al Hamra Mall - 10 minutes;
Al Hamra Golf Club - 15 minutes;
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport - 30 minutes.

Availability of apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
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