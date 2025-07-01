  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Mina Al arab
  Residential complex "Solera, Downtown Mina" (Units 168)

Residential complex "Solera, Downtown Mina" (Units 168)

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
$259,754
$7,825/m²
ID: 26262
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

About the complex

Welcome to Solera, Downtown Mina - New Residential Complex 
Coastal Living Meets Urban Elegance – Ras Al Khaimah

Discover Solera at Mina Al Arab — a refined residential tower offering a quiet life on the seafront just minutes away. Blending modern design with coastal charm, Solera delivers quiet luxury in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving waterfront district.

 

Key Details

  • Location: Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Q2 2028

  • Furnishing: Semi-furnished apartments

  • Parking: Included

  • Floors: Ground + Podium + 18 Residential Levels

  • Service Charge: €40.30 per sq m per year

  • Finishings: Premium materials, fully equipped kitchens

 

Unit Types & Starting Prices

  • Studios from €220,000 (33–40 sq m / 351–430 sq ft)

  • 1 Bedroom from €307,500 (57–105 sq m / 611–1,128 sq ft)

  • 2 Bedrooms from €560,000 (108–157 sq m / 1,167–1,685 sq ft)

  • 3 Bedrooms from €770,000 (156–197 sq m / 1,678–2,125 sq ft)

  • 4-Bedrooms Penthouses from €1,205,000 (302–303 sq m / 3,252–3,264 sq ft)

 

Lifestyle Amenities

  • 40-meter infinity lap pool

  • Kids’ splash pool and outdoor play area

  • Outdoor gym, yoga pavilion, and Jacuzzi

  • Co-working lounge

  • Skate park and landscaped nature trails

 

Flexible Payment Plans

  • Standard: 10% down | 40% during construction | 50% on handover

  • Smart: 65% during construction | 35% on handover

  • Special: 35% during construction | 65% on handover

 

The Mina Al Arab Advantage

Mina Al Arab is Ras Al Khaimah’s premier waterfront address, featuring pristine beaches, natural reserves, and luxury developments. Its value is rising with the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island—the UAE’s first integrated resort and legal casino—opening in early 2027. With a 70-story hotel, 1,542 rooms, 22 restaurants, Marina, and SPA, this project is expected to boost tourism and significantly increase property values in the region.

Location on the map

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
