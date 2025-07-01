Residential complex "Solera, Downtown Mina" (Units 168)

Welcome to Solera, Downtown Mina - New Residential Complex
Coastal Living Meets Urban Elegance – Ras Al Khaimah
Discover Solera at Mina Al Arab — a refined residential tower offering a quiet life on the seafront just minutes away. Blending modern design with coastal charm, Solera delivers quiet luxury in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving waterfront district.
Key Details
Location: Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah
Completion: Q2 2028
Furnishing: Semi-furnished apartments
Parking: Included
Floors: Ground + Podium + 18 Residential Levels
Service Charge: €40.30 per sq m per year
Finishings: Premium materials, fully equipped kitchens
Unit Types & Starting Prices
Studios from €220,000 (33–40 sq m / 351–430 sq ft)
1 Bedroom from €307,500 (57–105 sq m / 611–1,128 sq ft)
2 Bedrooms from €560,000 (108–157 sq m / 1,167–1,685 sq ft)
3 Bedrooms from €770,000 (156–197 sq m / 1,678–2,125 sq ft)
4-Bedrooms Penthouses from €1,205,000 (302–303 sq m / 3,252–3,264 sq ft)
Lifestyle Amenities
40-meter infinity lap pool
Kids’ splash pool and outdoor play area
Outdoor gym, yoga pavilion, and Jacuzzi
Co-working lounge
Skate park and landscaped nature trails
Flexible Payment Plans
Standard: 10% down | 40% during construction | 50% on handover
Smart: 65% during construction | 35% on handover
Special: 35% during construction | 65% on handover
The Mina Al Arab Advantage
Mina Al Arab is Ras Al Khaimah’s premier waterfront address, featuring pristine beaches, natural reserves, and luxury developments. Its value is rising with the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island—the UAE’s first integrated resort and legal casino—opening in early 2027. With a 70-story hotel, 1,542 rooms, 22 restaurants, Marina, and SPA, this project is expected to boost tourism and significantly increase property values in the region.