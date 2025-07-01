Apartment in a new building Luxury Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island

Beachfront Apartments Near Wynn Casino on Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago located in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, stretching over 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Designed as a world-class waterfront destination, it offers a unique blend of residential, hospitality, and leisure developments surrounded by pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. The island is a thriving hub for luxury resorts, exclusive residences, and vibrant entertainment, attracting both investors and holidaymakers. With its strategic location just 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport and strong government support for tourism and infrastructure, Al Marjan Island represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in the region.

Apartments for sale in Ras Al Khaimah, are ideally located just 2 minutes from Wynn Resort, 12 minutes from Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes from RAK Central, 14 minutes from Al Hamra Golf Club, 16 minutes from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, 30 minutes from RAK Mall and Al Qawasim Corniche, 35 minutes from RAK International Airport, 50 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, and 60 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai.

The project is a visionary waterfront development crafted as a seamless extension of nature, blending the sculpted forms of Ras Al Khaimah’s rugged mountains with the serene shores of Al Marjan Island. The architectural design features fluid lines, earthy tones, and organic textures, with elevations shaped to mirror the play of light and shadow across mountain ridges, while sculpted building masses create dynamic voids that enhance and frame sweeping sea views. Offering residents a private beach, multiple pools including a climate-controlled indoor retreat, horizon lap pool, family leisure pools, and infinity leisure pools, the project redefines luxury living through an expansive range of amenities spread across ground and elevated levels. Key amenities include a grand triple-height lobby with AI concierge services, clubhouse lounges, immersive dining spaces, a state-of-the-art ocean-facing fitness studio, outdoor yoga terraces, a pilates studio, a jogging track with floating edge walkways, kids’ and teens’ clubhouses, an indoor soft play park, spa and wellness sanctuaries with steam rooms, saunas, treatment rooms, jacuzzis, a cinema room, pet areas, barbecue decks, beach clubs, campfire seating areas, and retail outdoor terraces. The entire community is interconnected with landscaped bridges, creating an organic flow between towers and social hubs, fostering a rich lifestyle of connectivity, wellness, and leisure in a setting that embodies elevated coastal sophistication.

The project is designed as an immersive coastal retreat where interiors are sculpted to harmonize with nature, featuring expansive open layouts that frame uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf through floor-to-ceiling windows. Residences include a curated selection of 1- and 2-bedroom units, where every space is thoughtfully crafted with bespoke finishes, sculpted textures, and a neutral palette inspired by the shoreline, creating a seamless flow between indoors and out. Each home is fitted with contemporary wardrobes, sleek built-in storage solutions, and fully equipped kitchens with premium white goods, ensuring effortless comfort and modern functionality. Living and dining areas are designed with heightened ceilings and natural stone accents, offering an elevated sense of openness and tranquility, while expansive private balconies extend the living space outdoors, capturing the rhythm of the sea and the shifting hues of the horizon. Every detail, from artisanal material selections to smart spatial planning, reflects an understated elegance that redefines beachfront living into an art form of quiet sophistication and refined balance.

RKT-00015