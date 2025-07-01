Apartment in a new building Apartments with Zaha Hadid-inspired design on Al Marjan Island

  1. Realting.com
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
$1,25M
ID: 27697
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

    United Arab Emirates
    Ras al-Khaimah

    2029
    19

  • Security

  • Parking

  • Swimming pool

Zaha Hadid-Inspired Seafront Apartments with Installments on Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, extending 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and covering an area of 2.7 million square meters. Comprising four coral-shaped islands—Breeze, Treasure, Dream, and View—it offers a blend of luxury living, hospitality, and entertainment. The island features over 7 kilometers of pristine white sandy beaches, world-class resorts, and a variety of residential developments, making it one of the UAE's premier leisure destinations. Strategically located just 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Al Marjan Island is poised to become a key player in the region's tourism and real estate sectors.

Luxury apartments for sale on Al Marjan Island, are ideally located just 5 minutes from Wynn Resort, 9 minutes from The Ritz-Carlton, 11 minutes from Al Hamra Golf Club, 13 minutes from RAK Mall, 32 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, 45 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, 54 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 1 hour from Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa by car.

The project is a visionary seafront development inspired by the iconic design philosophy of Zaha Hadid, where fluid, sculptural forms reflect the movement of the sea and create a seamless dialogue between architecture and nature. Its flowing exterior lines and curved façade echo organic elegance, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf from every apartment. Designed to elevate coastal living, the project features an extensive range of premium amenities: a state-of-the-art fitness center, private training studios, yoga pavilions, paddle courts, a golf simulator, and putting greens. For leisure and relaxation, residents enjoy a 100-meter crystal lagoon with a man-made beach, rooftop 360° infinity pools, private cabanas, heated family and lap pools, and landscaped sundecks. Indoor comforts include a private cinema, wellness spa with steam and sauna rooms, treatment suites, games rooms, an art gallery, and serene lounges. A rooftop dining venue, artisanal café, exclusive beach club, pet-friendly park, children’s playgrounds, and 24-hour concierge services complete the experience. Set within curated green spaces by Cracknell and interiors by HBA, every detail is crafted to reflect understated luxury and a lifestyle in perfect harmony with the coast.

The project offers a refined collection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, along with exclusive 4-bedroom duplexes, each thoughtfully crafted to embody fluidity, elegance, and modern comfort. Interiors are inspired by natural forms, featuring curved lines, soft textures, and a calming palette of beige, sand, and muted earth tones that echo the surrounding seascape. Every residence comes with fitted wardrobes and fully equipped kitchens including high-quality white goods, ensuring a seamless living experience. Spacious terraces are an extension of the interior, designed for both relaxation and outdoor dining, with panoramic sea views that enhance the sense of openness. The design prioritizes both function and aesthetics, with flowing layouts that promote natural light and movement. Materials and finishes are carefully selected to offer a balance of sophistication and warmth, creating homes that feel tranquil, luxurious, and effortlessly livable. From bespoke furniture to curated lighting and subtle architectural details, every element reflects timeless coastal sophistication.


RKT-00020

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
