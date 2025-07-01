Apartment in a new building Colibri Views: Don’t Miss Out: Top Opportunity with Sea Views Near the New Wynn Casino

Colibri Views by Major Developers – Elevate Your Life in RAK Central.
Luxury Living with Casino-View Prestige, Smart Comfort & Strong ROI Potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s Fastest-Growing Urban Hub
Prime Location: The New Power Address in RAK
Located in RAK Central, just minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island – the UAE’s first legal casino resort.
Only 20 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport | 45–60 min from Dubai.
Surrounded by shopping malls (RAK Mall, Manar Mall), hospitals (RAK Hospital), international schools & pristine beaches.
Seamless access to E11 highway, Marjan Island, and Expo-coastline development.
Iconic Project Overview
Towering 32-storey skyline landmark, offering 345 fully furnished luxury units.
Developed by Major Developers – known for smart-integrated, lifestyle-centric concepts.
Units available: Studios, 1BR, 2BR, 3BR apartments – all with panoramic views.
Unit Types & Prices
Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting from (AED)Starting from (€)*
Studio 35–45 m² from 180.000€
1 Bedroom 65–85 m² from 270.000€
2 Bedroom110–140 m² from 425.000€
Flexible Payment Plan & Ownership
20% on booking
40% during construction
40% on handover (Q4 2028 expected)
Smart Living & Lifestyle Amenities (30+ Features)
Rooftop infinity pool, panoramic sky lounge & sunset deck.
Open-air cinema, cigar lounge, kids’ splash area, BBQ park.
Fully-equipped gym, yoga decks, hammam & wellness spa.
Co-working lounge, business center, private clinic access.
Exclusive: FootBot Football Simulator by Patrice Evra.
24/7 security, valet parking, AI-powered facility services.
🎰 Casino Power Zone – A Game-Changing Advantage
Overlooking Wynn Al Marjan Casino Resort – expected to attract 5+ million visitors annually.
Demand surge for short-term rentals & branded serviced units.
Positioned within the most promising investment corridor in the UAE for 2025–2030.
Investment Highlights
Rental yields forecasted at 7–9% (long-term), 10–11% (short-term).
Entry price points 30–50% lower than Dubai with similar amenity levels.
Booming interest from global investors seeking Dubai-alternative hotspots.
Who Should Invest?
Buyer ProfileWhy Colibri Views:
WorksInvestors/Yield-SeekersHigh ROI + Strong Capital AppreciationFirst-Time Buyers.
+ Fully furnished
+ Beach
+ InfrastructureLifestyle ResidentsSmart Homes
+ Wellness
+ Sky Views