  4. Apartment in a new building Colibri Views: Don’t Miss Out: Top Opportunity with Sea Views Near the New Wynn Casino

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,382
BTC
2.5143525
ETH
131.7879654
USDT
208 990.5827801
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26709
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Ras Al Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    32

About the complex

Colibri Views by Major Developers – Elevate Your Life in RAK Central.

Luxury Living with Casino-View Prestige, Smart Comfort & Strong ROI Potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s Fastest-Growing Urban Hub

Prime Location: The New Power Address in RAK

  • Located in RAK Central, just minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island – the UAE’s first legal casino resort.

  • Only 20 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport | 45–60 min from Dubai.

  • Surrounded by shopping malls (RAK Mall, Manar Mall), hospitals (RAK Hospital), international schools & pristine beaches.

  • Seamless access to E11 highway, Marjan Island, and Expo-coastline development.

  •  Iconic Project Overview

  • Towering 32-storey skyline landmark, offering 345 fully furnished luxury units.

  • Developed by Major Developers – known for smart-integrated, lifestyle-centric concepts.

  • Units available: Studios, 1BR, 2BR, 3BR apartments – all with panoramic views.

Unit Types & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting from (AED)Starting from (€)*

Studio 35–45 m² from 180.000€

1 Bedroom 65–85 m² from 270.000€

2 Bedroom110–140 m² from 425.000€

 Flexible Payment Plan & Ownership

  • 20% on booking

  • 40% during construction

  • 40% on handover (Q4 2028 expected)

Smart Living & Lifestyle Amenities (30+ Features)

  • Rooftop infinity pool, panoramic sky lounge & sunset deck.

  • Open-air cinema, cigar lounge, kids’ splash area, BBQ park.

  • Fully-equipped gym, yoga decks, hammam & wellness spa.

  • Co-working lounge, business center, private clinic access.

  • Exclusive: FootBot Football Simulator by Patrice Evra.

  • 24/7 security, valet parking, AI-powered facility services.

🎰 Casino Power Zone – A Game-Changing Advantage

  • Overlooking Wynn Al Marjan Casino Resort – expected to attract 5+ million visitors annually.

  • Demand surge for short-term rentals & branded serviced units.

  • Positioned within the most promising investment corridor in the UAE for 2025–2030.

Investment Highlights

  • Rental yields forecasted at 7–9% (long-term), 10–11% (short-term).

  • Entry price points 30–50% lower than Dubai with similar amenity levels.

  • Booming interest from global investors seeking Dubai-alternative hotspots.

Who Should Invest?

Buyer ProfileWhy Colibri Views:

WorksInvestors/Yield-SeekersHigh ROI + Strong Capital AppreciationFirst-Time Buyers.

+ Fully furnished 

+ Beach

+ InfrastructureLifestyle ResidentsSmart Homes

+ Wellness

+ Sky Views

Location on the map

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

