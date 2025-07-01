Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai

SKAI by RAK Properties – Branded Luxury on the Shores of Mina Al Arab.

Ultra-Premium Waterfront Residences in Ras Al Khaimah.

1–2 Bedroom Apartments & Penthouses | Branded Residences | Q4 2028 Completion

Project Overview:

SKAI by RAK Properties is a groundbreaking branded residential development located in the pristine enclave of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Overlooking turquoise waters and unspoiled beaches, this collection of contemporary residences sets a new standard for luxury coastal living in the UAE.

With signature design, world-class amenities, and a focus on wellness and exclusivity, SKAI is set to become a landmark lifestyle destination, just 45 minutes from Dubai.

Starting Prices

1 Bedroom ~ 65m² from 372.000€

2 Bedrooms ~ 105m² from 535.000€

Flexible Payment Plans.

High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby.

Residences & Design

Branded interiors with curated aesthetics.

Panoramic sea, marina or mangrove views.

Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass.

Fully fitted kitchens with top-tier appliances.

Signature finishes by international designers.

Optional furniture packages available.

Resort-Style Amenities:

Infinity pools overlooking the sea.

Wellness center, spa, and yoga decks.

Signature restaurants, lounges & cafés.

Marina access & private beach zones.

Art installations & curated public spaces.

Family lounges, concierge & valet.

24/7 security, privacy, and gated entry.

Prime Waterfront Location – Mina Al Arab, RAK

10 min to Intercontinental & Anantara Resorts

15 min to Wynn Resort (Opening 2027)

20 min to Al Hamra Golf Club & Mall

45 min to Dubai International Airport

60 min to Downtown Dubai via E611

Ideal For: