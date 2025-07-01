  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,833
10
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26766
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Ras Al Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

SKAI by RAK Properties – Branded Luxury on the Shores of Mina Al Arab.

Ultra-Premium Waterfront Residences in Ras Al Khaimah.

1–2 Bedroom Apartments & Penthouses | Branded Residences | Q4 2028 Completion

Project Overview:

SKAI by RAK Properties is a groundbreaking branded residential development located in the pristine enclave of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Overlooking turquoise waters and unspoiled beaches, this collection of contemporary residences sets a new standard for luxury coastal living in the UAE.

With signature design, world-class amenities, and a focus on wellness and exclusivity, SKAI is set to become a landmark lifestyle destination, just 45 minutes from Dubai.

Starting Prices

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 65m² from 372.000€

  • 2 Bedrooms  ~ 105m² from 535.000€

Flexible Payment Plans.
High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby.

Residences & Design

  • Branded interiors with curated aesthetics.

  • Panoramic sea, marina or mangrove views.

  • Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass.

  • Fully fitted kitchens with top-tier appliances.

  • Signature finishes by international designers.

  • Optional furniture packages available.

Resort-Style Amenities:

  • Infinity pools overlooking the sea.

  • Wellness center, spa, and yoga decks.

  • Signature restaurants, lounges & cafés.

  • Marina access & private beach zones.

  • Art installations & curated public spaces.

  • Family lounges, concierge & valet.

  • 24/7 security, privacy, and gated entry.

Prime Waterfront Location – Mina Al Arab, RAK

  • 10 min to Intercontinental & Anantara Resorts

  • 15 min to Wynn Resort (Opening 2027)

  • 20 min to Al Hamra Golf Club & Mall

  • 45 min to Dubai International Airport

  • 60 min to Downtown Dubai via E611

Ideal For:

  • Investors targeting early entry into RAK’s luxury boom.

  • End-users seeking beachfront, resort-inspired living.

  • International buyers drawn to UAE’s emerging luxury markets.

  • Buyers exploring alternatives to Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

Location on the map

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

