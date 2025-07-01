Residential complex High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby. RAK Skai

SKAI by RAK Properties – Branded Luxury on the Shores of Mina Al Arab.
Ultra-Premium Waterfront Residences in Ras Al Khaimah.
1–2 Bedroom Apartments & Penthouses | Branded Residences | Q4 2028 Completion
Project Overview:
SKAI by RAK Properties is a groundbreaking branded residential development located in the pristine enclave of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Overlooking turquoise waters and unspoiled beaches, this collection of contemporary residences sets a new standard for luxury coastal living in the UAE.
With signature design, world-class amenities, and a focus on wellness and exclusivity, SKAI is set to become a landmark lifestyle destination, just 45 minutes from Dubai.
Starting Prices
1 Bedroom ~ 65m² from 372.000€
2 Bedrooms ~ 105m² from 535.000€
Flexible Payment Plans.
High Capital Appreciation Potential with Wynn Resort opening nearby.
Residences & Design
Branded interiors with curated aesthetics.
Panoramic sea, marina or mangrove views.
Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass.
Fully fitted kitchens with top-tier appliances.
Signature finishes by international designers.
Optional furniture packages available.
Resort-Style Amenities:
Infinity pools overlooking the sea.
Wellness center, spa, and yoga decks.
Signature restaurants, lounges & cafés.
Marina access & private beach zones.
Art installations & curated public spaces.
Family lounges, concierge & valet.
24/7 security, privacy, and gated entry.
Prime Waterfront Location – Mina Al Arab, RAK
10 min to Intercontinental & Anantara Resorts
15 min to Wynn Resort (Opening 2027)
20 min to Al Hamra Golf Club & Mall
45 min to Dubai International Airport
60 min to Downtown Dubai via E611
Ideal For:
Investors targeting early entry into RAK’s luxury boom.
End-users seeking beachfront, resort-inspired living.
International buyers drawn to UAE’s emerging luxury markets.
Buyers exploring alternatives to Dubai & Abu Dhabi.