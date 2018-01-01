  1. Realting.com
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€128,340
About the complex

Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf.

Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, waterfront restaurants and stores, and scenic biking, and walking paths, all revolving around the excellent location and breathtaking views that surround it.

An exceptional quality of life becomes available with the amenities offered: crystal lagoons, beach access, exciting water sports, soothing water features, restaurants, stores, sandy beaches, and exclusive restaurants with refreshing water ambiance.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
15
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 72.0
Price per m², EUR 2,686
Apartment price, EUR 193,427
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 110.0
Price per m², EUR 2,467
Apartment price, EUR 271,348
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 43.9
Price per m², EUR 2,923
Apartment price, EUR 128,340
New building location
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Kindergarten 1 200 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 1 300 m
School 1 200 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
