Porto Playa

Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
from
€517,287
;
10
About the complex

Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen!

The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah.

Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with slides, play and relaxation areas, promenade decks, cabanas, hammocks, yoga room, popcorn stand, mini golf, outdoor movie theater, amphitheater , meditation studio, indoor children's play area, teen arcade room and much more.

Location:
5–15 minutes - Mina Al Arab Grand Mosque, Flamingo Beach, Emirates Roundabout
20–30 minutes - Al Wadi Equestrian Adventure Centre, Saqr Park Lake, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT)

Payment Plan:
50% - at the construction stage
50% - upon completion

Write or call, we will consult for free! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
2026
Finished
8
New building location
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, known as Verde by Sobha Payment Plan; During Construction – 80% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,267 Sqft Maid room Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Health care centre Kid's play area Leisure & park area Restaurant & Cafe Beach access Green surrounding Gym Supermarket & Shopping mall Community Hall Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks Sitting area Water activity Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation area Barbeque area Meeting room Nearby Neighbourhood; The Meadows – 0.7Km Dubai Marina – 1.3Km Jumeirah Islands – 1.3Km Jumeirah Beach Residence – 1.4Km
2 properties 2
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques. Completion - April, 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, in the heart of an exclusive island area, near Sheikh Zayed Road, a marina and a yacht club, 5 minutes from Dubai Marina.
