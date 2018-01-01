Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen!
The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah.
Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with slides, play and relaxation areas, promenade decks, cabanas, hammocks, yoga room, popcorn stand, mini golf, outdoor movie theater, amphitheater , meditation studio, indoor children's play area, teen arcade room and much more.
Location:
5–15 minutes - Mina Al Arab Grand Mosque, Flamingo Beach, Emirates Roundabout
20–30 minutes - Al Wadi Equestrian Adventure Centre, Saqr Park Lake, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT)
Payment Plan:
50% - at the construction stage
50% - upon completion
