Residential complex Waterfront

Apartments in the luxurious waterfront complex Waterfront in Al Hamra Village! Picturesque sea view! Due to its location near the casino, the apartments will have a high income from rental and resale! Income from resale - 30%! All infrastructure facilities for a comfortable life are nearby! Installment plan 0%!
Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2027
- studio price starts from $278,082;
- area from 43 sq.m.
Amenities: swimming pools, parks, children's playgrounds, gym, barbecue - areas, jogging tracks, padel tennis court, co-working space.
Location:
Al Hamra Village is an exclusive area offering excellent resort infrastructure, a wide range of services and amenities, many entertainment options and rest. The complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, which allows you to quickly reach important locations in the emirate.
- 06 minutes – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah;
- 13 minutes — Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island;
- 05 minutes — Al-Hamra shopping center;
- 10 minutes — Anantara Mina Al Arab resort Ras Al Khaimah;
- 15 minutes — Khalifa bin Zayed city, Ras Al Khaimah.
Payment plan:
5% down payment
45% - during construction
50% - upon completion
We will provide the availability of available apartments upon request!
We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in the UAE. Write or call, we will answer all your questions!