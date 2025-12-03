  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Waterfront

Residential complex Waterfront

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$278,082
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 19961
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/06/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Apartments in the luxurious waterfront complex Waterfront in Al Hamra Village! Picturesque sea view! Due to its location near the casino, the apartments will have a high income from rental and resale! Income from resale - 30%! All infrastructure facilities for a comfortable life are nearby! Installment plan 0%!

Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2027
- studio price starts from $278,082;
- area from 43 sq.m.

Amenities: swimming pools, parks, children's playgrounds, gym, barbecue - areas, jogging tracks, padel tennis court, co-working space.

Location:
Al Hamra Village is an exclusive area offering excellent resort infrastructure, a wide range of services and amenities, many entertainment options and rest. The complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, which allows you to quickly reach important locations in the emirate.
- 06 minutes – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah;
- 13 minutes — Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island;
- 05 minutes — Al-Hamra shopping center;
- 10 minutes — Anantara Mina Al Arab resort Ras Al Khaimah;
- 15 minutes — Khalifa bin Zayed city, Ras Al Khaimah.

Payment plan:
5% down payment
45% - during construction
50% - upon completion
We will provide the availability of available apartments upon request!
We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in the UAE. Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sky Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$492,329
Residential complex Samana Barari Views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$227,836
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,58M
Residential complex The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,000
Residential complex Shoreline
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$501,370
You are viewing
Residential complex Waterfront
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$278,082
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Show all Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$306,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Apartments in the premium project Delphine Beach Residences in the Umm Al Quwain area! Fully furnished! Direct access to the sea and the beach! A great place for relaxation and entertainment! Many amenities! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Residential complex The Bay Residence 2
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$353,319
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the new elite project The Bay Residence 2 on the island of Yas Island! Right on the coast of Yas Island! Stunning panoramic views! Premium amenities! Near the bay! A great option for life, resale and rent! Guaranteed investment income! The kitchen is completely furnished with e…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Show all Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,31M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 71
Branded Luxury Apartments with Installments in Downtown Dubai Downtown Dubai is the city’s vibrant flagship district, renowned for its iconic landmarks, world-class lifestyle, and unmatched investment appeal. Home to the majestic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, and the captivating Dubai Founta…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications