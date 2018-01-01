  1. Realting.com
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
from
€134,696
;
7
About the complex

The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf.

Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, waterfront restaurants and stores, and scenic biking, and walking paths, all revolving around the excellent location and breathtaking views that surround it.

An exceptional quality of life becomes available with the amenities offered: crystal lagoons, beach access, exciting water sports, soothing water features, shopping, sandy beaches, and exclusive restaurants with refreshing water ambiance.

Rising Star is an architectural work of art. Elegant towers with polygonal and rounded facades are joined by a podium of landscaped gardens and pools that create a tropical resort feel.

Project Characteristics:

  • The project consists of 2 towers
  • South Tower - 14 floors, North Tower - 17 floors
  • The project consists of studios and 1 & 2-bedroom apartments.
  • Location - on the coast
  • Private beach

Residents are offered a wide range of exclusive amenities:

  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Jogging and cycling paths
  • Access to the beach
  • Equipped gym with state-of-the-art equipment
  • Lounge areas
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Cafés and restaurants in the podium part

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
17
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², EUR 2,613
Apartment price, EUR 196,006
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 117.0
Price per m², EUR 2,350
Apartment price, EUR 274,966
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.0
Price per m², EUR 3,454
Apartment price, EUR 134,696
New building location
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Kindergarten 1 200 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 1 300 m
School 1 200 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
