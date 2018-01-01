The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf.
Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, waterfront restaurants and stores, and scenic biking, and walking paths, all revolving around the excellent location and breathtaking views that surround it.
An exceptional quality of life becomes available with the amenities offered: crystal lagoons, beach access, exciting water sports, soothing water features, shopping, sandy beaches, and exclusive restaurants with refreshing water ambiance.
Rising Star is an architectural work of art. Elegant towers with polygonal and rounded facades are joined by a podium of landscaped gardens and pools that create a tropical resort feel.
Project Characteristics:
Residents are offered a wide range of exclusive amenities:
|The airport
|15 000 m
|Kindergarten
|1 200 m
|Sea
|100 m
|Shopping center
|1 300 m
|School
|1 200 m