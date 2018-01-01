Rising Star

Dubai, UAE

from €1,26M

32–144 m² 5

Seapoint — premium residential complex from the famous developer Emmaar Properties. It is located in Emaar Beachfront, consists of two towers in 42 and 57 floors and is considered one of the highest on the peninsula. The project presents luxurious apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms, exclusive penthouses with 5-6 bedrooms and semi-decades. Residences ranging from 53 square meters. m to 1,090 square meters. m are equipped with private balconies with amazing views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. Real estate is sold without furniture. All apartments have a laundry room, and in the three-bedroom residences — a maid's room. The penthouses include terraces, a family room and a demo kitchen. Residents of six-bedroom residences, among other things, will be able to use the home gym. Infrastructure: Seapoint residents will gain access to a large number of amenities, including: - 40-meter pool, supplemented by sun loungers and a children's pool; - A luxurious rooftop garden of the building with an area of more than 3,000 square meters. m; - a private 450-meter beach intended only for residents of the complex; - urban area on the promenade with a large number of trade and F&B-starts; - covered parking; - children's play area; - common areas; - barbecue areas; - boutiques and cafes located on the ground floor; - landscaped garden. Location: Seapoint residents will be able to quickly get to any part of Dubai, as the complex is located next to Sheikh Zayed Road. For about half an hour by car, you can reach Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Safa and Dubai International Airport. You can also use public transport — Mina Al Siyahi, Le Meridien Hotel 2, Mina Al Siyahi, bus stations are just a short walk away, Le Meridien Hotel 1 and the Mina Seyahi tram station. Important infrastructure facilities such as: - Spinneys, Carrefour; - Marina Medical Center; - American University in Dubai; - Monroe's Nursery; - Al Manara Pharmacy. Skydive Dubai, Jungle Bay, Dubai International Marine Club and Dubai Marina Yacht Club are also in close proximity. Since Emaar Beachfront — part of Dubai Harbor, Seapoint residents will gain access to the region's largest marina, where there are many retail stores and F&B leads.