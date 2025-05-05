  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building Quattro Del Mar

Apartment in a new building Quattro Del Mar

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,000
;
TOP
11 1
ID: 25930
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

A MASTERPIECE OF URBAN ARCHITECTURE AND NATURAL HARMONY

From the chic one-bedroom apartments to the opulent three bedroom duplexs, each residence embodiesa symphony of sophistication and modern living. Here, panoramic windows not only ,frame the serene lagoon but also bring the vibrant island life right into your elegantly lit interiors
crafting a space where contemporary design meets timeless elegance .Architecturally stunning, Quattro Del Mar stands as a testament to minimalist elegance

The development features four interconnected towers, each boasting a unique façade that mirrors the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf

Location on the map

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building Quattro Del Mar

