Residential complex s vidom na Persidskiy zaliv i ost Al Marjan

The project is located in the elite community of Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah. The complex consists of 622 apartments, luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, located in five mid-rise buildings and 19 exclusive 4-bedroom townhouses, each with 3 floors. All residences will offer breathtaking views of the azure expanse of the Persian Gulf, the marina and the Wynn casino under construction.

‼️This project is one of the last opportunities to purchase a coastal residence in Al Hamra Village!!!

KEY ADVANTAGES:

⭐️Located a stone's throw from the beach in the elite community of Ras Al Khaimah, with developed infrastructure!!

⭐️Stunning views of the Persian Gulf, marina, gaming resort and golf club

⭐️In close proximity there are luxury hotels and resorts, many restaurants, an international school, first-class medical facilities and a shopping center

⭐️Loyal payment plan - 50/50

⭐️Free residency registration visas for 12 years for two people?

Accessibility:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Rd is a short drive from the complex, providing easy access to popular locations.

Al Hamra Mall - 3 min

Al Hamra Golf Club - 5 min

Medical Center Al Hamra - 5 min

Academy British School Al Hamra - 5 min

Al Hamra Yacht Club - 8 min

Wynn Resort Casino - 15 min

RAK International Airport - 30 min

Dubai International Airport - 45 min

?For residents of the complex, first-class amenities are provided: promenade, swimming pools, co-working center, gym, jogging track, play area for children , padel - tennis court, recreation area, barbecue area, golf club, animal walking area and much more

APARTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING:

1 bedroom - from 74.6 m2 - from $494,000

2 bedroom - from 122 m2 - from $714,300

Payment plan 50/50:

?20% - down payment

?30% - during construction (3.75% 8 payments each)

?50% - on keys

➡️Purchase tax - 2%

< p>?Project completion - I 2027

The opening of the UAE's first casino at Wynn Resort Al Marjan in 2027 is expected to dramatically increase demand for short-term rental housing in nearby developments, as well as further boost property values ​​in the emirate. The projected growth of capitalization in the Waterfront project will be from 30%.

‼️Buyers of real estate in this complex will be able to obtain a free resident visa for two people + a business license for 12 years. To do this, it is enough to deposit 20% of the cost of the property.

