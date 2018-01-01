  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Gatsby

Gatsby

Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
from
€188,843
;
4
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature.

Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resorts are located. The tower enjoys easy access to the adjacent serene island, where state-of-the-art shops, al fresco restaurants, and the Beach Clubhouse can be found, and directly opposite, across the canal, the Lagoon Walk boasts yet more waterside retail and dining facilities.

Offering a unique waterfront lifestyle, Gatsby Residences perfectly blends nature, luxury, and modern practicality to encourage relaxed living and provide the perfect home for family and friends to enjoy.

Amenities:

  • Spacious front lobby/reception
  • Exclusive pool, gym, resident lounge & kids play area
  • Unobstructed, open access to the beach
  • Lagoon marina & promenade
  • A wide variety of retail & dining outlets
  • Community parks & playgrounds
  • Hypermarket and recreational facilities
  • Minutes away from the 5* Anantara Resort & Spa and InterContinental Mina Al Arab Hotels

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
10
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 84.3 – 87.7
Price per m², EUR 2,222 – 2,230
Apartment price, EUR 188,060 – 194,810
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 117.0 – 131.0
Price per m², EUR 2,503 – 2,651
Apartment price, EUR 310,075 – 330,670
New building location
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Kindergarten 600 m
Shop 250 m
Sea 100 m
Shopping center 700 m
School 600 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Volare
Dubai, UAE
from
€331,356
Apartment building 1BR | Samana Skyros | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€278,000
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€784,070
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€843,405
Residential complex New luxury residence Raffles penthouses with a mini golf course and a beach club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€35,72M
You are viewing
Gatsby
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
from
€188,843
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€304,372
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Park Horizon – a new elite residential complex from the world-famous developer Emaar Properties, located in the popular mixed-built community Dubai Hills Estate. The project will consist of two towers, which will house 300 spacious residences: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with a total area of 61 square meters. m to 213 square meters. m, as well as an exclusive collection of two-story two-bedroom townhouses. All types of real estate include outdoor recreation areas: residents of the upper floors will be able to relax after a day's bustle on the balcony or terrace, and residents of residential units located at the podium level, will be able to spend time with family and friends or read a book in their own green garden. Inside Park Horizon, all the necessary amenities for the comfort of residents of all ages are provided: - pools for adults and children; - multi-purpose room; - children's room; - a gym equipped with the most modern equipment; - a podium with landscape design and outdoor recreation areas. Park Horizon residents will have direct access to Dubai's – longest of the parks located within the community in Dubai within walking distance. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - Safe deal. WORK PLUSS WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!  
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€277,783
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a swimming pool for children and adults, a yoga studio, lounge and barbecue areas, a club abd a cinema, a kids' playground and a sports ground, around-the-clock concierge service, a sauna, a gym, a 4-level parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Daikin air conditioning Air purification system Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 5 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes Autodrome Dubai - 10 minutes Dubai Marina - 10 minutes Mall of Emirates - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 3bdr maid
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 3bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,45M
Completion date: 2023
The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Payment plan; - Initial installment - 20% - During construction - 80% Convenience and services; - 3 bedrooms - 4 bathrooms - Unfurnished - Size: 2198 square feet - Balcony / terrace - maid room - Ladies toilet room - dressing room - Living area - Restaurants and outlets - gym - Pool - BBQ area - Children's playground - Park and recreation area - Biking and treadmill - School and Institute - Water activity - Yoga and meditation - Fitness club - Room spa and saunas - Restaurant and cafe - Medical center Location: - 10 min to the beach - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 15 min to Emirates Mall
Realting.com
Go