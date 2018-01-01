Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature.
Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resorts are located. The tower enjoys easy access to the adjacent serene island, where state-of-the-art shops, al fresco restaurants, and the Beach Clubhouse can be found, and directly opposite, across the canal, the Lagoon Walk boasts yet more waterside retail and dining facilities.
Offering a unique waterfront lifestyle, Gatsby Residences perfectly blends nature, luxury, and modern practicality to encourage relaxed living and provide the perfect home for family and friends to enjoy.
Amenities:
|The airport
|15 000 m
|Kindergarten
|600 m
|Shop
|250 m
|Sea
|100 m
|Shopping center
|700 m
|School
|600 m