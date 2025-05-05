  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Mina Al arab
  Apartment in a new building Anantara Residences

Apartment in a new building Anantara Residences

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,000
ID: 25677
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Anantara, renowned for its Thai-inspired luxury hospitality, partners with RAK Properties, the Emirates’ leading developer for over two decades, to introduce an exclusive collection of waterfront residences in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration blends Anantara’s signature elegance with RAK Properties’ commitment to excellence, offering sophisticated living spaces with world-class amenities, seamless access to the sea, and impeccable service. Exceptional waterfront living awaits on the Mina peninsula. 

A masterpiece of contemporary design, Anantara Mina Residences draws inspiration from the fluidity of the sea, with cascading architectural forms that embrace the coastline and maximise natural light. Composed of a collection of apartments and villas, the development offers exclusive waterfront living. 

Situated on the unspoiled coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, Mina is a sophisticated destination of contemporary living that highlights the natural splendour of its surroundings. It comprises of two man-made islands, Raha and Hayat, and is designed with a deep respect for the environment. This exquisite community is framed by lush parklands and two million square metres of protected mangroves, offering residents a blissful escape from the city. 

HAYAT ISLAND Hayat Island, Mina is thoughtfully designed for luxury living along the shores of the Arabian Gulf. This prestigious enclave offers elegant residences, world-class hotels, and an exceptional retail landscape including designer boutiques and traditional souks. Savour oceanfront dining, stroll along scenic promenades, or unwind in flourishing green spaces. With nature trails, mangroves, and a flamingo reserve, life here is beautifully connected to the sea. Sophistication and serenity thrive harmoniously on the shores of Hayat Island. 

From elegant apartments with generousbalconies to waterfront villas with private pools and boat docks, each residence benefits from Anantara’s signature attention to detail. Daily living is enriched by dedicated experts who embody the brand’s Thai-inspired traditions. Here, home transcends physical space to become an ongoing experience of Anantara’s celebrated approach to luxury living. 

Location on the map

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building Anantara Residences

