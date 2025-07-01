  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$552,120
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 27654
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Comprising four coral-shaped islands, Breeze, Treasure, Dream, and View, it is home to luxury resorts, beach clubs, water sports, and world-class hospitality brands like Rixos, Mövenpick, and DoubleTree. With upcoming landmark developments such as Nobu and the Wynn Resort, Al Marjan Island is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for waterfront living, tourism, and high-return real estate investment, just 45 minutes from Dubai.

Apartments for sale on Al Marjan Island, are ideally located just 2 minutes from Wynn Resort, 12 minutes from Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes from RAK Central, 14 minutes from Al Hamra Golf Club, 16 minutes from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, 30 minutes from RAK Mall and Al Qawasim Corniche, 35 minutes from RAK International Airport, 50 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, and 60 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai.

The project rises 16 storeys above the Arabian Gulf on Al Marjan Island, designed as a sculptural icon that cascades organically towards the sea, blending architecture with nature to create an exclusive waterfront sanctuary. Its bold yet fluid form is complemented by lush tropical landscaping and flowing water features that embrace a serene promenade. At its core, this development offers a curated lifestyle of wellness and luxury, with world-class amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, infinity pool, children's pool, padel court, jogging track, family lawn, and scenic garden spaces. Residents are welcomed through a grand arrival drop-off and a striking residential lobby, with direct access to retail outlets at the ground level. Thoughtfully designed terraces and curved balconies frame uninterrupted panoramic sea views and golden sunsets, while tranquil zones like the activity lawn, sunken seating areas, and waterscapes foster relaxation and community. The architectural layout integrates seamlessly with its environment. This destination is just minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort and key Ras Al Khaimah attractions, positioning it as a prime address for upscale living and future investment.

The project presents a refined collection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed to blend contemporary luxury with serene coastal living. Each apartment features thoughtfully planned layouts with generous living spaces, high ceilings, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light while offering sweeping views of the sea. The design palette embodies understated elegance, featuring soft neutral tones, premium finishes, and the incorporation of natural materials like stone to create a calm, organic ambiance. Residences come with fully fitted kitchens equipped with high-quality white goods, as well as built-in wardrobes that maximize storage while maintaining sleek, modern aesthetics. Spacious balconies extend the living areas outdoors, enhancing the connection to nature and creating private sanctuaries for relaxation. The interiors are a harmonious balance of functionality and style, crafted to deliver comfort, sophistication, and a lifestyle rooted in both beauty and practicality.


RKT-00021

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sofitel Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$681,108
Apartment building LIV Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$884,808
Residential complex Premier residential complex The Orchard Place in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$257,721
Residential complex Palm Beach Towers 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,15M
Residential complex Prestigious complex of villas Selvara in Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,79M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$552,120
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Show all Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Residential complex Peace Lagoons
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$210,934
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$933,110
Iconic Tower is an exclusive 67-storey development with luxury residences ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms. 310 apartments with balconies and terraces overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the sea will give you an unforgettable experience. Some 2-3 bedroom apartment options include a semi-open kitchen l…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Le Ciel
Apartment building Le Ciel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,21M
Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: La Mer Additional location: Le Ciel Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View: sea view and burge Parking: 1 Floor: Middle floor  Furnished: Unfurnished  Balcony: Yes Availability: Out of Plan
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications