  Apartment in a new building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan

Apartment in a new building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$420,270
32
ID: 27586
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan for 5 Years on Al Marjan Island

Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic man-made archipelago, this waterfront project offers an exclusive beachfront lifestyle surrounded by crystal-clear waters and world-class leisure attractions. Al Marjan Island has rapidly emerged as one of the UAE’s most sought-after destinations, renowned for its luxurious resorts, vibrant waterfront promenades, and direct access to the sparkling Arabian Gulf. Its unparalleled strategic location makes it the ultimate hub for investment, tourism, and serene coastal living, blending the natural beauty of island life with the convenience of modern infrastructure.

The apartments on Al Marjan Island for sale have been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of both investors and end-users alike. A key highlight of this development is the highly attractive post-handover payment plan, offering buyers the flexibility to spread their payments well beyond the completion date. This accessible and appealing financial structure makes homeownership more achievable than ever, whether you're seeking a vacation retreat, a long-term residence, or a secure investment in one of the UAE’s most dynamic and rapidly-growing real estate markets.

In addition to the flexible payment plan, the project stands out by offering fully furnished apartments that are ready to move in. Each residence is thoughtfully styled with modern interiors, high-quality finishes, and contemporary furniture. This eliminates the stress of furnishing a new home and ensures every unit is turnkey, designed to deliver comfort, elegance, and functionality from the very first day.

Residents will enjoy a lifestyle centered around ultimate relaxation and convenience, with direct access to breathtaking beach views, resort-style amenities, and the vibrant, cosmopolitan atmosphere that Al Marjan Island is famous for. Whether you envision it as a personal oasis or a high-yield rental property, Playa Viva offers a rare opportunity to combine smart investment potential with luxurious everyday living.


RKT-00025

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
