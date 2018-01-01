  1. Realting.com
MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€469,946
;
18
About the complex

Apartments on the seashore for life and investment! The windows offer a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! Installment without interest! High rental income - 10%! We will provide an investor catalog!

The premium residential complex MOONSTONE Interiors by Missoni is located in Ras Al Khaimah on the shores of the Persian Gulf.

Amenities: swimming pool, gym, steam room, sauna, spa, playgrounds, etc.

Location:
3 minutes - Wynn Al Marjan Island Casino
8 minutes - RAK Al Hamra Medical Center
9 minutes - New British International School
9 minutes - Al Hamra Golf Club
11 minutes - Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club
30 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

Payment Plan:
50% - down payment
50% - upon completion

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
18
New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

