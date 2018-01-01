Apartments with panoramic views of the beach! Interest-free installments! Yield from 10% in $! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!
Ellington Views 2 is located in Ras al Khaimah.
Infrastructure: beach club, swimming pool, indoor golf simulator, fitness studio, outdoor yoga area. Residents can also enjoy movie nights at the cinema, spa treatments and relaxing outdoors.
Location:
4 minutes - InterContinental Mina Al Arab
7 minutes - Al Naeem shopping center
11 minutes - RAK shopping center
12 minutes - RAK Hospital
25 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport
30 minutes - Daya Fort
Payment Plan:
50% - at the construction stage
50% - upon completion
