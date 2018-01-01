  1. Realting.com
Ellington Views 2

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€481,790
;
8
About the complex

Apartments with panoramic views of the beach! Interest-free installments! Yield from 10% in $! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!

Ellington Views 2 is located in Ras al Khaimah.

Infrastructure: beach club, swimming pool, indoor golf simulator, fitness studio, outdoor yoga area. Residents can also enjoy movie nights at the cinema, spa treatments and relaxing outdoors.

Location:
4 minutes - InterContinental Mina Al Arab
7 minutes - Al Naeem shopping center
11 minutes - RAK shopping center
12 minutes - RAK Hospital
25 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport
30 minutes - Daya Fort

Payment Plan:
50% - at the construction stage
50% - upon completion

We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
2027
Finished
8
New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Other complexes
Residential complex Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€818,882
We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 1 minute Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km Airport - 15.6 km Sea - 14 km Dubai Mall - 12 minutes Dubai Marina - 25 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€160,343
The project has a wide range of flats with different layouts: furnished studios and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Various amenities are also available for residents: shops, lounge areas, table tennis, basketball court, jogging tracks, co-working centre, etc. The complex is located on the main highway Sheikh Zayed Road. This provides easy transport links to all the best neighbourhoods in Dubai. Location and nearby infrastructure Downtown Jabel Ali is a developing neighbourhood in Dubai. It has residential areas as well as walkable recreational areas with many green parks and lakes. The area has modern infrastructure including skyscrapers, hotels and shopping centres. The neighbourhood is conveniently located along the modern Sheikh Zayed Road. The best attractions and resort areas of Dubai can be reached within minutes.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Jasmine Lane
Residential complex Jasmine Lane
Dubai, UAE
from
€902,942
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Area 206 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Jasmine Lane – a new residential complex introduced by the developer of OCTA Properties. The project is a collection of luxurious branded Elie Saab Interiors residences that embody the wishes of a modern person for a comfortable living space. The residential complex includes amazing townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms. The total living area of townhouses varies from 204 to 210 square meters. Each residence has a stylish and thoughtful design, and functional layouts, thought out to the smallest detail, allow you to embody any style preferences of buyers. The small community is made in a single architectural style, being a vivid example of a modern suburban village, which is surrounded by landscaped spaces and stunning landscaped gardens. On the territory of the residential complex there is a wide range of amenities available for use by residents: - Open and indoor gyms with modern equipment. - A barbecue area and open lounge areas for relaxation. - Pools for adults and children. - Highlighted parking spaces. - Cafes, restaurants and outlets. - Running and cycling paths. - Fitness studio. - Zones for yoga. Location: One of the advantages of the complex – strategically advantageous location. The branded Jasmine Lane residences are located in Jumeirah Golf Estates – a prestigious location surrounded by green spaces, entertainment facilities, shopping centers. Due to its close location to key transport arteries, the residential complex provides quick access to important cultural and business centers, including attractions. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
