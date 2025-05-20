Residential complex Manta Bay

The world’s first Sky Beach is Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island. Studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms with an expected ROI of up to 12%.

Fascinating and capturing the consciousness of everyone, it offers unparalleled enchanting views of the island of Marjan.We offer a simple concept - enjoy an impeccable holiday every day. The Manta Bay project offers a first-of-its-kind open-air beach on the roof of the complex, as well as luxurious amenities, including a well-designed cigar smoking area equipped with the latest fitness center technology, as well as a beach club. Whether you’re looking to invest or find a new home, Manta Bay is the best solution for you. Enjoy a luxurious life in the region, which from day to day will become one of the most sought after destinations in the UAE.

Immerse yourself in the world of exquisite luxury complex “Manta Bay” on the island of Al Marjan. Taking the first step into the exquisite lobby area, you will immerse yourself in an atmosphere of endless luxury and well-being. Immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere of the facilities on the project site, while true professionals from our team make sure that all your needs are taken into account with impeccable accuracy. With the services of a personal concierge and first-class entertainment, Manta Bay offers the perfect harmony of functionality and luxury, combining convenience with the highest quality of life.

Manta Bay offers a collection of unique apartments, from stylish studios to spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, each designed to combine comfort with exquisite interior elegance. Enjoying breathtaking sea views and the neighborhood of the most famous casino, you can immerse yourself in the exquisite life surrounded by the serene beauty of Al Marjan Island. All apartments on the territory of the Manta Bay complex are designed to offer the best for living on the island, including premium finishes, high-quality appliances and a wide range of opportunities for recreation and entertainment.