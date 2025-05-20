  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Manta Bay

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$32,671
;
20 1
ID: 26164
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Русский Русский

The world’s first Sky Beach is Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island. Studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms with an expected ROI of up to 12%.

Fascinating and capturing the consciousness of everyone, it offers unparalleled enchanting views of the island of Marjan.We offer a simple concept - enjoy an impeccable holiday every day. The Manta Bay project offers a first-of-its-kind open-air beach on the roof of the complex, as well as luxurious amenities, including a well-designed cigar smoking area equipped with the latest fitness center technology, as well as a beach club. Whether you’re looking to invest or find a new home, Manta Bay is the best solution for you. Enjoy a luxurious life in the region, which from day to day will become one of the most sought after destinations in the UAE.

Drawing inspiration from the endlessly graceful sea ray, the Manta Bay project is considered a real gem of modern architecture. Fascinating and conquering the consciousness of everyone, it offers unparalleled enchanting views of the island of Marjan. We offer a simple concept – enjoy an impeccable holiday every day. Whether you are looking to invest or find a new home, Manta Bay is the perfect solution for you. Enjoy a luxurious life in the region, which from day to day will become one of the most sought after destinations in the UAE.

Immerse yourself in the world of exquisite luxury complex “Manta Bay” on the island of Al Marjan. Taking the first step into the exquisite lobby area, you will immerse yourself in an atmosphere of endless luxury and well-being. Immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere of the facilities on the project site, while true professionals from our team make sure that all your needs are taken into account with impeccable accuracy. With the services of a personal concierge and first-class entertainment, Manta Bay offers the perfect harmony of functionality and luxury, combining convenience with the highest quality of life.

Manta Bay offers a collection of unique apartments, from stylish studios to spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, each designed to combine comfort with exquisite interior elegance. Enjoying breathtaking sea views and the neighborhood of the most famous casino, you can immerse yourself in the exquisite life surrounded by the serene beauty of Al Marjan Island. All apartments on the territory of the Manta Bay complex are designed to offer the best for living on the island, including premium finishes, high-quality appliances and a wide range of opportunities for recreation and entertainment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.5
Price per m², USD 7,575
Apartment price, USD 435,611
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 129.4
Price per m², USD 6,942
Apartment price, USD 898,448
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 36.4
Price per m², USD 8,971
Apartment price, USD 326,708

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of residential complex Manta Bay

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
