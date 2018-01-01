  1. Realting.com
Nikki Beach Residences

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€596,628
16
About the complex

Apartments in the new project Nikki Beach Residences! Apartments for life and investment! Profitable investment! ROI - 6% in $. Rental income - from $1100 per month! Interest-free installments for the entire period of construction!

Completion year - 2028.

Stylish interior design is made in beige, wood, gray and metallic shades. Smart home system installed.

Benefits: swim in the pool, play sports in the outdoor area, spend time in the fitness center or spa area with steam room, visit the games room or event rooms . Nikki Beach Residences will have a wide selection of F&B establishments, gardens for rest and relaxation, its own children's club, children's play area, library, co-working space, etc. There will be parking for cars and bicycles and charging for electric cars.

Location:
The Nikki Beach Residence complex will become part of the resort cluster on Al Marjan Island. Such a location of the project near the mainland of the emirate will allow you to get to any location in Ras Al Khaimah within half an hour’s drive.
5–15 minutes - Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Mall, Al Hamra Sailing Club.
20&ndash ;30 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT), Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Al Mazraa Fort.

Call or write to find out more!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2028
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
21
New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

