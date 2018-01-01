Apartments in the new project Nikki Beach Residences! Apartments for life and investment! Profitable investment! ROI - 6% in $. Rental income - from $1100 per month! Interest-free installments for the entire period of construction!
Completion year - 2028.
Stylish interior design is made in beige, wood, gray and metallic shades. Smart home system installed.
Benefits: swim in the pool, play sports in the outdoor area, spend time in the fitness center or spa area with steam room, visit the games room or event rooms . Nikki Beach Residences will have a wide selection of F&B establishments, gardens for rest and relaxation, its own children's club, children's play area, library, co-working space, etc. There will be parking for cars and bicycles and charging for electric cars.
Location:
The Nikki Beach Residence complex will become part of the resort cluster on Al Marjan Island. Such a location of the project near the mainland of the emirate will allow you to get to any location in Ras Al Khaimah within half an hour’s drive.
5–15 minutes - Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Mall, Al Hamra Sailing Club.
20&ndash ;30 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT), Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Al Mazraa Fort.
